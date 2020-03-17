Impedance-pH Reflux Measurement Market Research Report Released with growth, latest trends & forecasts till 2024

Global Impedance-pH Reflux Measurement Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint

In this Impedance-pH Reflux Measurement market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Impedance-pH Reflux Measurement market report covers the key segments,

key participants in the global impedance-pH reflux measurement kit market are Sandhill Scientific, MMS, Ebneuro, LABORIE and Medtronic. The companies are mainly focusing on R&D to support their core abilities to grow their product. Even the most complicated impedance-pH reflux measuring systems are built in a modular way to perform task in both simple and research format. Some of the companies are offering impedance-pH reflux measuring kit for training purposes in research laboratories.

Large- and Medium-scale Manufacturers/Providers Sandhill scientific

LABORIE

Ebneuro

MMS

MEDTRONIC

Sleuth system

Highlands ranch

Market Segmentation

By component type

Recorders

Catheter

By end user

Hospital

Specialized clinics

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding China

China

Middle East & Africa

Research Methodology

The market sizing of impedance-pH reflux measurement will be done by the adoption data triangulation approach. The demand-side approach will be followed to assess the actual market size of Impedance-pH Reflux Measurement units.

Secondary research will be performed at the initial phase to identify the feasibility of the target product/technology categories and its respective segments, product and service offerings, equipment installed base in end-use facilities, adoption rate and future impact of new technologies. Each piece of information will be eventually analysed during the entire research project, which will help to build a strong base for the primary research information.

The primary research participants include demand-side respondents such as veterinary clinics, procurement managers, as well as key opinion leaders in addition to supply-side respondents such as equipment manufacturers, service providers who provide valuable insights on trends, research application of products and technologies, purchasing patterns, services offered and associated pricing.

