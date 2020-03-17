Digital Holography Market 2020-2025: Industry Report, Trends and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Digital Holography Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31% during 2020-2025. Digital holography refers to the technique of interferometric imaging that is used to produce 3-Dimensional (3D) holograms of objects or products using a charge-coupled device (CCD). The device produces multiple light waves by scattering a laser beam, which creates an image of the object by using diffraction. These images are recorded through a video camera and are further transferred to a computer for 3D reconstruction. This technique finds extensive application across various industries, including advertising, education, engineering, medical, military and aerospace.

Global Digital Holography Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the growing demand for high-end technological solutions in the healthcare industry, which utilizes the technique to perform non-invasive diagnosis of medical ailments and for conducting biomedical research. Furthermore, digital holography is increasingly being utilized across the manufacturing sector for conducting quality checks and screening products with abnormalities or defects. Other factors, including various technological advancements and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.

View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-holography-market

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Digital Holography Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Technology Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Component Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Vertical

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

6 SWOT Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Strengths

6.3 Weaknesses

6.4 Opportunities

6.5 Threats

7 Value Chain Analysis

8 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

8.4 Degree of Competition

8.5 Threat of New Entrants

8.6 Threat of Substitutes

9 Market Breakup by Technology Type

9.1 Gabor’s (In-Line) Holography

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Off-Axis Holography

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Others

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Component Type

10.1 Hardware

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Major Types

10.1.2.1 CCD Camera

10.1.2.2 Laser

10.1.2.3 Micro-display

10.1.2.4 Beam Splitter

10.1.2.5 Mirror

10.1.2.6 Others

10.1.3 Market Forecast

10.2 Software

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Application

11.1 Digital Holographic Displays

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Digital Holographic Microscopy

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Holographic Television and Telepresence

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Others

11.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.2 Market Forecast

12 Market Breakup by Vertical

12.1 Automotive

12.1.1 Market Trends

12.1.2 Market Forecast

12.2 Medical

12.2.1 Market Trends

12.2.2 Market Forecast

12.3 Aerospace and Defense

12.3.1 Market Trends

12.3.2 Market Forecast

12.4 Others

12.4.1 Market Trends

12.4.2 Market Forecast

13 Market Breakup by Region

13.1 Asia Pacific

13.1.1 Market Trends

13.1.2 Market Forecast

13.2 Europe

13.2.1 Market Trends

13.2.2 Market Forecast

13.3 North America

13.3.1 Market Trends

13.3.2 Market Forecast

13.4 Middle East and Africa

13.4.1 Market Trends

13.4.2 Market Forecast

13.5 Latin America

13.5.1 Market Trends

13.5.2 Market Forecast

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Lyncée Tec

14.3.2 EON Reality

14.3.3 Zebra Imaging (ZBRA)

14.3.4 Real View Imaging Ltd

14.3.5 Ovizio Imaging Ltd

14.3.6 Holoxica

14.3.7 Geola Digital

14.3.8 zSpace Inc

14.3.9 Jasper Display Corporation

14.3.10 LEIA Inc

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-holography-market/requestsample

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group