Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market is Booming at a Highest CAGR of 0.7% With Major key Players LyondellBasell, Mitsui Chemicals, Ylem Technology and Others 2019-2024

Polybutylene (polybutene-1, poly(1-butene), PB-1) is a polyolefin or saturated polymer with the chemical formula (C4H8)n. It should not be confused with polybutene, a low molecular weight oligomer.

Scope of the Report:

The PB-1 industry is highly concentrated. There are only four manufacturers engaged in the industry presently, including LyondellBasell, Mitsui Chemicals, Ylem Technology, Shandong Hongye Chemical. LyondellBasell is the largest producer with an output of 61171 MT in 2016. Mitsui Chemicals is the sole manufacturer in Japan and mainly provides PB-1 to pipe industry.

Global production of PB-1 increased from 72574 MT in 2012 to 85051 MT in 2016. There is no doubt that Europe is the largest production base. As for consumption, Europe is also the largest consumer with about 30% share in 2016. China is the follower, and has to import about 20000 MT each year to meet its demand.

The worldwide market for Polybutene-1 (Resin) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.7% over the next five years, will reach 330 million US$ in 2024, from 320 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Polybutene-1 (Resin) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*LyondellBasell

*Mitsui Chemicals

*Ylem Technology

*Shandong Hongye Chemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

*Market Segment by Type, covers: Extrusion Grade, Injection Molding Grade, Extrusion Blow Molding Grade

*Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Plumbing System, Packaging Material, Hot Melt Adhesives, Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe Polybutene-1 (Resin) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Polybutene-1 (Resin), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Polybutene-1 (Resin) in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Polybutene-1 (Resin) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Polybutene-1 (Resin) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Polybutene-1 (Resin) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Polybutene-1 (Resin) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

