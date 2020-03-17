MRI – Compatible IV Infusion Pump Systems Market to Flourish with an Impressive Cagr During 2019-2026

The global MRI – Compatible IV Infusion Pump Systems market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this MRI – Compatible IV Infusion Pump Systems market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

growing demand for MRI diagnosis and use of MRI-compatible IV infusion pump systems in critical situations. This is expected to fuel growth of the devices type segment over the forecast period.

Leading players are working towards increasing their production capacities for MRI-compatible IV infusion pump systems in order to meet increased demand from rapidly growing healthcare facilities and healthcare infrastructure. For instance, B. Braun is looking to increase production of their vascular access accessories in countries such as Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. The company also actively takes up innovative and interdisciplinary training initiatives such as “train-the-trainer” for ensuring better patient safety in the usage of medical devices.

Global MRI-Compatible IV Infusion Pump Systems Market Forecast

The global MRI-Compatible IV Infusion Pump Systems Market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. This growth is expected to be primarily driven by increasing demand for MRI-compatible IV infusion pump systems by hospitals and diagnostics and imaging centres. The global market for MRI-compatible IV infusion pump systems is estimated to represent an absolute $ opportunity of close to US$ 15 Mn in 2018 over 2017 and incremental opportunity of more than US$ 250 Mn between 2017 and 2027.

