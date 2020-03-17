Mattress Market Product, Size, Share, Distribution Channel and Forecast to 2020-25

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Mattress Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global mattress market reached a strong growth in 2019. Mattresses are large pads that are utilized on top of beds to provide comfort, support the body and sustain the neutral position of the spine. They are generally made using cotton, straw, foam rubber and heavy cloth. Currently, they are available in gel, latex, airbed, waterbed, innerspring and memory foam variants across the globe.

Some of the key players Sealy Corporation (NYSE:TPX), Paramount Bed Co. Ltd.(7817.T), Leggett & Platt NYSE: (LEG), Kingsdown Inc, Kurlon Enterprise Ltd., Serta Inc., Simmons Bedding Company LLC, Sleep Number, Southerland Inc., Spring Air, Tempur-Pedic.

One of the major trends being witnessed in the market is the escalating demand for customized mattresses. This can be accredited to the inflating income levels and growing prevalence of back problems that are mainly caused by sleeping on uncomfortable surfaces. As a result, there is an increase in the adoption of airbeds, waterbeds and foam-based mattresses. Apart from this, the burgeoning real estate sector and the rising sales of home furnishing items like mattresses are also strengthening the market growth. Furthermore, leading vendors in the industry are focusing on introducing product innovations, such as customizable mattresses, for expanding their existing consumer base. They are also using natural and organic raw materials in the production of mattresses, owing to the growing environmental concerns. These factors are projected to bolster the market growth in the upcoming years.

Market Breakup by Product

Innerspring Mattresses

Memory Foam Mattresses

Market Forecast

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores

Furniture Retailers

Department Stores

Others

Market Breakup by Size

Twin or Single Size

Twin XL Size

Full or Double Size

Queen Size

King Size Mattress

Others

Market Breakup by Application

Domestic

Commercial

Competitive Landscape with Key Players

Kingsdown Inc

Kurlon Enterprise Ltd.

Leggett & Platt

Paramount Bed Co. Ltd.

Sealy Corporation

Serta Inc.

Simmons Bedding Company LLC

Sleep Number

Southerland Inc.

Spring Air

Tempur-Pedic

