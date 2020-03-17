Banana Flakes Market 2020 – Top Key Vendors, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2027

The report on Banana Flakes Market 2019 is one of the fastest developing element in Global Market. The Banana Flakes Market has observed continuous development in the past decade and is predictable to reach new levels of evolution during the estimate period 2019 to 2027. The report estimates the key elements at play in the market. To offer a clear summary of the market to user and helps to implement their Industry Development Schemes. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America

Banana flakes are produced from organic or ripened bananas such that they retain the nutritional value as well as the taste of the original fruit. The process includes multiple steps such as cleaning, peeling, maceration, milling, deseeding and pasteurization before dehydration after which they are sifted, filled and packed. Banana flakes contain only 3% water and hence concentrated with nutrients. These are an ideal snack option and a rich source of potassium, manganese, vitamin B6, vitamin C and dietary fiber. Also, banana flakes are gluten-free, aid digestion and help beat gastrointestinal issues.

Bata Food (Bardakci Group)

Diana Group (Symrise)

Ingredients Inc.

JOHS. THOMS GmbH & Co. KG

Orchard Valley Foods Limited

P&G Food Industries

Rabeler Fruchtchips GmbH

Top Line Foods Ltd.

Van Drunen Farms

Z Natural Foods, LLC.

Each segment is deeply studied and derived details about consumption trends, revenue anticipations, sales volume and development rate.

The global banana flakes market is segmented on the basis of nature, application and distribution channel. Based on nature, the market is segmented as organic and conventional. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as household, food industry, beverages and others. By food industry, the market is further sub segmented as infant nutrition, dairy products, breakfast cereals, bakery & confectionery and others. The market on the basis of the distribution channel is classified as direct and indirect. The indirect distribution channel is sub segmented as supermarket and hypermarket, specialty store, e-retailers and others.

