Smart Transportation Market 2020 Size by Product Portfolio, Demand in Retail Partners, Industry Growth Trends, Total Consumption, Competitive Landscape & Business Opportunities by 2025

The rising need for transport authorities to develop smart systems to improve passenger & road safety and manage traffic is driving the demand for smart transportation market in the past few years. The smart transportation system incorporates various information & communication technologies that include the Internet of Things (IoT), Global Positioning Systems (GPS), and fiber optics to enhance the transportation infrastructure. Automobiles can connect with extended environments via real-time traffic navigation, thus evading traffic collisions and congestions.

For example, the intelligent traffic control systems collect live traffic information to enable traffic regulatory bodies in distracting traffic away from busy areas, decreasing the risks of collision, and preventing traffic jams. Heavy investments by government organizations in smart city schemes with a goal to facilitate intelligent transport systems and proper infrastructure to all citizens is likely to spur the industry growth. For example, In 2018, the Government of India has planned to construct 599 highway projects throughout the nation allocating over USD 14 billion in the next five years.

Implementation of smart and connected technologies within the transportation infrastructure to drive the smart transportation Market

The rise in the implementation of smart and connected technologies within the transportation structure, backed by growth in free trade agreements, various government organizations are deploying Public Private Partnerships (PPP) functioning models. Regulations with strict transportation mandatory policies, recovering Return of Investments from legacy systems, along with lack of standardized and uniform technology is likely to hinder the growth of smart transportation market.

Roadways segment is amongst the emerging type for the smart transportation market

The roadways segment is anticipated to possess the largest share within the smart transportation market in 2019. One of the key factors encouraging smart transportation solutions in roadways is to enhance road safety for pedestrians, passengers, and drivers, along with decreasing crash rates occurring in day-to-day life. Highways are growingly being incorporated with the advanced in-pavement warning lights and radar that caution highway traffic to the turning drivers ahead. Furthermore, the transport authorities are churning out pioneering solutions, that include ramp metering to decrease traffic congestions and blockages on road.

Asia-Pacific will lead the growth in this market

The North American region is likely to possess the largest share within the smart transportation in 2019. This is attributed owing to the availability of supportive infrastructure along with well-advanced transportation facilities within the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness a substantial growth rate in the next five years due to the increasing government initiatives for advanced smart solutions for safe and smooth transportation. The rise of smart transportation solutions is comparatively higher in China, Japan, and India in the region.

Key Market Players

Thales Group

Huawei

Siemens

IBM

Cisco Systems

SAP

Cubic

Alstom

Bombardier

Toshiba

Harris

Saab

Veson Nautical

Advanced Navigation and Positioning

Others

Market Segments: Smart Transportation Market

By Transportation Mode

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Maritime

By Component

Software

Solutions

By Deployment

On-premise

Hybrid

Cloud

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

South America

Brazil

Argentina

The Middle East and Africa

