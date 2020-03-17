Thermally Conductive Plastics Market 2020 Analysis by Demand, Applications, End Users, Companies, Sales Prospects, Forthcoming Developments, Business Opportunities and Industry Forecast to 2025
The global thermally conductive plastics market is most likely driven by factors such as increased demand for the light weight containers is also one of the major factors for the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. The demand for the high pressure demand for the containers is also one of the major factors for the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. In the past few decades, there has been an increase demand for the heat conductors is also likely to boost the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period.
Moreover, increased demand for thermally activated products is also likely to contribute to the growth of the global thermally conductive plastics market. The rise in need for the dispassion of the heat also contributes to the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. The need for the availability and customization is also likely to have an impact on the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. Moreover, increased demand for the durability of the products also contributes to the growth of the global thermally conductive plastics market.
The global thermally conductive plastics market can be are further divided on the basis of type, application and others. On the basis of type, it can be further bifurcated as polyphenylene sulfide, polyamide, Polybutylene terephthalate, polycarbonate and others. Geographical segments and regions, in the market is further fragmented in to Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, LATAM and MEA, and others. North America has the largest share for the global Social media analytics market.
In terms of geography the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America. North America and Europe is projected to be the key market for the thermally conductive plastics owing to the flourishing electronics industry. Increasing investment in research and development is also anticipated to uplift the demand of thermally conductive plastics over the foreseeable future.
Key Market Players
- Henkel
- H.B. Fuller
- 3M
- Permabond Engineering Plastics
- Masterbond
- Creative Materials Inc.
- Panacol-Elosol GmbH
- Polytec PT GmbH
- Lord Corporation
- Other Key Companies
Market Segments: Thermally Conductive Plastics
By Resin Type
Polyamide
Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT)
Polycarbonate
Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)
Polyetherimide
Others
By End-use
Electrical & electronics
Automotive
Industrial
Healthcare
Aerospace
Others
By Region (tentative)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Sources
- Industry Associations
- Patent Websites
- Company Annual Reports
- Company Websites
- Key industry leaders
- Technology consultants
- Battery Associations
- Un Comtrade
- E-commerce websites
- Others
Key Questions Answered
- What are the key growth regions and countries?
- What are the important types and technologies being used?
- What are the market players doing, in terms of research and development?
- Which are the new applications for this market?
- What are the integrations happening?
- What are the recent news, developments, mergers, or large value deals?
Key Stakeholders
- Raw material suppliers
- Ink suppliers
- Food packaging companies
- E-commerce platforms
- Tech companies
- Regulatory Authorities
- Research and Innovation Organizations
- Suppliers and Distributors
- Other Channel Partners
- Quality Control Organizations
- Environmental Authorities
- Automotive companies
