Datacenter Colocation Market 2020-2025: Demand, Growth Opportunities, Cost and Gross Profits, Key Manufacturers and Regional Outlook

The global data colocation market is mostly driven by factors such as increased demand for the expenditure in operations is one of the major factors which is likely to boost the growth of the global data colocation market in the estimated forecast period. In addition, there has been an increased need for the several enterprises to boost and increase the servers, which is likely to contribute to the growth of the global data colocation market in the estimated forecast period.

Furthermore, these are also used for the necessity of the growth of the market by focusing on the growth of the core business is one of the major factor, which is likely to boost the growth of the global data colocation market. The increased need for the companies and increased awareness is one of the major factors, for the reduction of the carbon footprints is likely to boost the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. Furthermore, there has been an increase in the storage of the data also contributes to the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period.

The global data colocation market can be segmented as on the basis of the end user and industrial application and others. On the basis of industrial application, it can be further bifurcated as Government and defense, research and academics, retail, and others. Geographical segments and regions, in the market is further fragmented in to Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, LATAM and MEA, and others. North America has the largest share for the global Social media analytics market.

North America will lead the growth in this market

North America is projected to possess the largest share and continue to hold its position over the forecast period. This region is advancing in its market growth owing to the existence of large industry players operating within the Datacenter colocation industry and rapid implementation of colocation services due to the availability of wide-spread solutions. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is likely to witness strong growth for the Datacenter colocation market from 2019 to 2025. This is predominantly due to rising volumes of Datacenter traffics within nations such as China, Australia, and India.

Key Market Players

NTT Communication Corporation

Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.

CyrusOne Inc.

Equinix, Inc.

Global Switch

AT&T, Inc.

CoreSite Realty Corporation

China Telecom Corporation Limited

Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Inc.

Others

Market Segments: Datacenter Colocation Market

By End-User

SMBs

Large Enterprises

By Industry

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and telecom

Government and defense

Healthcare

Research and academics

Retail

Energy

Manufacturing

Others

By Region (tentative)

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Rest of APAC

South America

Brazil

Argentina

The Middle East and Africa

