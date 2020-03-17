Hot Melt Adhesives Market 2020 Analysis by Latest Trends, Demand, Key Companies, Sales Data, Recent Developments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Forecast to 2025

The hot melt adhesives market is more likely to be driven by factors such as increased use of hot adhesives is one of the major factor, which is likely to boost the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. In addition, there has been an increased demand for the constructions which is likely to boost the growth of the global hot melt adhesives market, which is likely to boost the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period.

In the past few decades, there has been an increased demand for the growth of the packaging market, which is one of the factors, which contributes to the growth of the market for the adhesives and the hot melts, which is likely to contribute to the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. Moreover, several uses and applications of the hot melt adhesives in the book binding is also likely to contribute to the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. Moreover, increased demand for the adhesives is also likely to contribute to the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period.

The global hot melt adhesives market can be bifurcated on the basis of the products, application and regions and geographies. On the basis of its application, the market can be segmented On the basis of application, it can be further bifurcated as disposables, bookbinding, packaging, furniture and others. Geographical segments and regions, in the market is further fragmented in to Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, LATAM and MEA, and others. North America has the largest share for the global Social media analytics market.

Regional Market Scenario:

Asia-Pacific to dominate the hot melt adhesives market

North America is expected to perform somewhat below the global average. The demand for adhesive tape is strong, with the US holding around more than 70% per cent of the share. Mexico would outstrip development in the country by a small margin. Smaller but more rapidly growing niche applications such as foams, cloths, and non-woven is projected to see faster growth.

Europe is projected to show modest growth partly because of resources transfer from Western Europe to Eastern Europe. Germany has the largest regional market share with more than 20% of the total hot melt adhesives market. UK, Spain, Italy, and France is projected to account for nearly 10% each. Italy is projected to remain the largest national producer, providing large quantities both to Eastern and Western Europe.

In Middle East & Africa, the best opportunities are expected from countries like Saudi Arabia, Israel, South Africa, and Turkey. The demand for adhesive tape in Iran and Turkey will be boosted by the motor vehicle industry. The major markets to see a significant growth in the Central & South Africa hot melt adhesives market consists of Argentina, Venezuela, Colombia, and Brazil. Expansion in the Brazil’s manufacturing and construction activities will boost the regional demand for electronics, electrical, specialty, and double-sided tapes.

Key Market Players

3M

Arkema

Avery Dennison Corporation

Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd.

DOW Corning Corporation

HB Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Jowat Se

Sika AG

Tex Year Industries Inc.

Other Players

Market Segments: Lithium Derivatives Market

By Product

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Styrene Block Copolymer (SBC)

Amorphous poly-alpha-olefin (AMOP)

Metallocene Polyolefin (MPO)

Polyurethane (PU)

Polyamide (PA)

Polyester

Others

By Application

Packaging

Disposables

Furniture & Woodwork

Bookbinding

Others

By Region (tentative)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Sources

Industry Associations

Patent Websites

Company Annual Reports

Company Websites

Key industry leaders

Technology consultants

Battery Associations

Un Comrade

E-commerce websites

Others

Key Questions Answered

What are the key growth regions and countries?

What are the important types and technologies being used?

What are the market players doing, in terms of research and development?

Which are the new applications for this market?

What are the integrations happening?

What are the recent news, developments, mergers, or large value deals?

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Adhesive tape suppliers

Food packaging companies

E-commerce platforms

Tech companies

Regulatory Authorities

Research and Innovation Organizations

Suppliers and Distributors

Other Channel Partners

Quality Control Organizations

Environmental Authorities

Automotive companies

