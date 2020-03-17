Mycoplasma Testing Market 2020 Size, Share, Regional Growth, Trends, Methods, Applications, Equipment vendors, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2025
Mycoplasma are the cell wall deficient microorganisms. They are prokaryotes and contain unique cell membrane with sterols. Patients suffering from sickle cell disease and hemoglobinopathies are at high risk for mycoplasma infections. The most common harmful species of mycoplasma for humans is M. pneumonia.
Request a sample of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1339
Rising pool of M. pneumonia infected patients is driving the growth of the global mycoplasma testing market. An article published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2018), approximately 2 million cases of M. pneumonia infections occur each year in the U.S. This has urged the demand for mycoplasma testing and contribute to the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness related to this infection and difficulty in the detection of mycoplasma species may hamper the growth of the market.
Various pharmaceutical companies are investing funds in R&D to develop new drugs along with advanced technology for mycoplasma testing. These factors are further contributing to the growth of mycoplasma testing market across the world.
Get Discount on this Report: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1339
There are various types of end users such as Research and academia, CROs, Cell Banks, Biopharmaceutical Companies, etc. End of Production Cells Testing, Virus Testing, Cell Line Testing, etc. are some of the key applications. Based on the technology segment, there are various technologies used such as Enzymatic Methods, Microbial Culture Techniques, DNA Staining, Indirect Assay, Direct Assay, ELISA and PCR out of which PCR holds the largest market share through the forecast period in the global mycoplasma testing market. Around 8 species of mycoplasma in cell culture are detected by this technology. On the basis of region mycoplasma testing is categorized into Middle East & Africa, Europe, Central & South America, North America, and Asia Pacific. Some of the major market player’s list includes ScienCell Research Laboratories, Inc., Bionique Testing Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., etc.
North America expected to hold the largest market share in the global market
Geographically, the global mycoplasma testing is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold the largest revenue share through the forecast period owing to increasing investment in the healthcare industry associated with laboratory techniques and rising prevalence of pneumonia contribute to the growth of the global mycoplasma testing market. Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest growing market for mycoplasma testing owing to growing population, adoption of technology in healthcare sector and increasing pollution driving the demand for mycoplasma testing across the region.
Browse the complete report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/mycoplasma-testing-market
Key Market Players
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
Merck KGaA
Lonza Group Ltd.
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Bionique Testing Laboratories, Inc.
ScienCell Research Laboratories, Inc.
Market Segments: Mycoplasma testing
By technology
PCR
ELISA
Direct Assay
Indirect Assay
DNA Staining
Microbial Culture Techniques
Enzymatic Methods
Others
By application
Cell Line Testing
Virus Testing
End of Production Cells Testing
Others
By end users
Biopharmaceutical Companies
Cell Banks
CROs
Research and academia
By Region
North America
US
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Middle East & Africa
UAE
South Africa
Central & South America
Brazil
Mexico
Key Sources
Industry associations
Company annual reports
Research journals
Company websites
Key industry leaders
Technology consultants
Others
Key Questions Answered
What are the key growth regions and countries?
What are the important types and technologies being used?
What are the market players doing, in terms of research and development?
Which are the new products anticipated to enter this market, if any?
What is the recent news, developments, mergers, or large value deals?
Where will the industry go in the long run?
Key Stakeholders
Mycoplasma testing instrument manufacturers
Mycoplasma testing instrument vendors, distributors, and service providers
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
Academic research institutes related to mycoplasma testing
Contract research organizations
Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1339
About Us:
Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.
Contact Info:
Ryan Johnson
Adroit Market Research
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600,
Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A
Phone No: +19723628199
Email: [email protected]