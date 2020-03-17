IoT in construction Market 2020 Global Trends, IoT in construction Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Internet of things is an interconnection link between various devices, home appliances and other things. In the construction work, the IoT application involves machine controlling, site monitoring, fleet management and others. Several tasks are been automated using IoT, helping the companies to reduce cost of operation and saves time. In the construction project IoT helps to enhance the percentage of project completion and success.
It also helps to solve various issues caused by providing proper documentation of the entire project leading to the growth of global IoT in construction market. The companies adapting advanced technologies to make the processes easier for the customers and employees is another factor leading to the rise of the global IoT in construction market.
IoT and digitalization are on a back foot in the construction industry. However, certain features as IoT such as data storage, office-field data exchange and remote access have always been a part of the construction project which is made easier with the help of IoT.
The global IoT in construction market is categorized into several segmentation including type, and region. Based on the type, the global IoT in construction market is classified into Services, Hardware, and Software. Looping on to the regional overview, the global IoT in construction market is a wide range to North America, USA, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, and Africa, UAE, South Africa, France, UK, Russia, Italy, South America, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Columbia. Leading players of the global IoT in construction market includes Hitech & Development Wireless Sweden Holding, DAQRI, Atlas RFID Solutions, Robotics, SigFox, DroneDeploy, Wipro, Cisco, Losant, and more others.
Regional Market Scenario:
Asia-Pacific will lead the growth in this market
Emerging economies like China, India and Russia are key growth countries for IoT in construction. The increasing demand and challenges from local as well as global markets will allow the Asia Pacific to be the key growth region for IoT in construction. In the coming years, due to an increase in technology penetration and huge investments in the construction industry that are utilizing IoT in construction solutions, it is expected that the adoption of IoT in construction will significantly grow.
Key Market Players
Cisco
Microsoft
Triax Technologies
Hitech & Development Wireless Sweden Holding
Caterpiller
SigFox
Wipro
DAQRI
Construction Robotics
Trimble
Pillar Technologies
Losant
Atlas RFID Solutions
DroneDeploy
Others
Market Segments: IoT in construction Market
By Application
Maintenance & Repair
Building Information Modelling (BIM)
Safety and Monitoring
Remote Operation
Supply chain
Others
By Component
Hardware
Software
Services
By Region (tentative)
North America
US
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
The Middle East and Africa
UAE
South Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
