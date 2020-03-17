IoT in construction Market 2020 Global Trends, IoT in construction Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Internet of things is an interconnection link between various devices, home appliances and other things. In the construction work, the IoT application involves machine controlling, site monitoring, fleet management and others. Several tasks are been automated using IoT, helping the companies to reduce cost of operation and saves time. In the construction project IoT helps to enhance the percentage of project completion and success.

It also helps to solve various issues caused by providing proper documentation of the entire project leading to the growth of global IoT in construction market. The companies adapting advanced technologies to make the processes easier for the customers and employees is another factor leading to the rise of the global IoT in construction market.

IoT and digitalization are on a back foot in the construction industry. However, certain features as IoT such as data storage, office-field data exchange and remote access have always been a part of the construction project which is made easier with the help of IoT.

The global IoT in construction market is categorized into several segmentation including type, and region. Based on the type, the global IoT in construction market is classified into Services, Hardware, and Software. Looping on to the regional overview, the global IoT in construction market is a wide range to North America, USA, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, and Africa, UAE, South Africa, France, UK, Russia, Italy, South America, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Columbia. Leading players of the global IoT in construction market includes Hitech & Development Wireless Sweden Holding, DAQRI, Atlas RFID Solutions, Robotics, SigFox, DroneDeploy, Wipro, Cisco, Losant, and more others.

Regional Market Scenario:

Asia-Pacific will lead the growth in this market

Emerging economies like China, India and Russia are key growth countries for IoT in construction. The increasing demand and challenges from local as well as global markets will allow the Asia Pacific to be the key growth region for IoT in construction. In the coming years, due to an increase in technology penetration and huge investments in the construction industry that are utilizing IoT in construction solutions, it is expected that the adoption of IoT in construction will significantly grow.

Key Market Players

Cisco

Microsoft

Triax Technologies

Hitech & Development Wireless Sweden Holding

Caterpiller

SigFox

Wipro

DAQRI

Construction Robotics

Trimble

Pillar Technologies

Losant

Atlas RFID Solutions

DroneDeploy

Others

Market Segments: IoT in construction Market

By Application

Maintenance & Repair

Building Information Modelling (BIM)

Safety and Monitoring

Remote Operation

Supply chain

Others

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Region (tentative)

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

The Middle East and Africa

UAE

South Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Key Sources

Industry Associations

Patent Websites

Company Annual Reports

Company Websites

Key industry leaders

Technology consultants

Others

Key Questions Answered

What are the key growth regions and countries?

What are the important types and technologies being used?

What are the market players doing, in terms of research and development?

Which are the new applications for this market?

What are the integrations happening?

What is the recent news, developments, mergers, or large value deals?

Where will the industry go in the long run?

Key Stakeholders

Component providers

Technology providers

Raw material providers

Regulatory Authorities

Research and Innovation Organizations

Technocrats

Suppliers and Distributors

Other Channel Partners

Quality Control Organizations

