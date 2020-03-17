Diagnostic ECG Market 2020 Projection , Share, Size, Demand, Opportunities, Sale Area, Revenue Analysis Forecast To 2025

There is a rapid growth in the demand for diagnostic electrocardiograph. There are various reasons for it, the key reason is credited to rising incidences of cardiac diseases among the people and many other lifestyle-related diseases such as stroke, hypertensive heart disease, ischemic heart disease, and peripheral artery. The rapid changing lifestyle with poor dietary habits and high pace lifestyle have boosted the rising occurrence of cardiovascular diseases among young as well as elderly population all over the globe leading to the growth of the Global diagnostic ECG market.

Additionally, healthcare and hospitals are rapidly adopting of ECG monitoring systems by healthcare professionals coupled with ease of operation of these devices are expected to drive the growth of the global diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market over the forecast period.

The Global diagnostic ECG market is categorized into several segmentation including product, technology and region. Based on the product, the Global diagnostic ECG market is divided into Stress ECG Systems, Holter ECG Systems, Rest ECG Systems, Implantable Loop Recorders and others. Based on the product, the Global diagnostic ECG market is divided into Wireless ECG Systems, Portable ECG Systems and others. Looping on to the regional overview, Global diagnostic ECG market is a wide range to North America, USA, Canada, India, Southeast Asia, The Middle East and Africa, Europe, France, South America, Germany, and Columbia. Leading players of the Global diagnostic ECG market includes CardioNet, Inc., Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc., Mindray Medical International Limited, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Asahi Kase Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V and more others.

North America and Asia Pacific to spearhead the global market during the forecast period

North America is estimated to account for a significant market share owing to the increase in patient pool of cardiovascular diseases in the US. According to the American Heart Association on heart disease and stroke report, the number of deaths due to cardiovascular diasease in 2016 acoounted to be 840,678: presenting for 1 in every 3 individuals. Presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure and supportive government policies are attributed to the incumbent position of North America market.

Diagnostics electrocardiograph market is experiencing opportunistic growth in Asia Pacific due to high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases along with rising geriatric population. Additionally, growing technological advancements, rapid growth in the economy and favourable initiatives by the government in rural areas is anticipated to supplement the growth of Asia Pacific market.

Key Market Players

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Schiller Ag

Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc.

CardioNet, Inc.

Mindray Medical International Limited

Medtronic Plc

Asahi Kase Corporation

Hill-Rom, Inc.

Others

Market Segments: Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market

By Product

Rest ECG Systems

Stress ECG Systems

Holter ECG Systems

Event Recorders

Implantable Loop Recorders

Others

By Technology

Portable ECG Systems

Wireless ECG Systems

By Lead Type

Single Lead ECG

3-6 Lead ECG

12 Lead ECG

Others

By End User

Cardiac Centers

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Middle East & Africa

UAE

South Africa

Central & South America

Brazil

Mexico

Key Sources

Industry Associations

Company Annual Reports

Company Websites

Key Industry Leaders

Technology Consultants

Others

Key Questions Answered

What are the key growth regions and countries?

What are the important types and technologies being used?

How are the market players active, in terms of research and development?

Which are the new technologies for this market?

What are the integrations happening?

What is the recent news, developments, mergers, or large value deals?

Where will the industry go in the long run?

Key Stakeholders

Component providers

Technology solution providers

Regulatory authorities

Research and innovation organizations

Technocrats

Suppliers and distributors

Other channel partners

Quality control organizations

