Small Scale LNG Market Application Segmentation, Share, Growth, Demands, End-user, Sales, Future Scope Size and Forecasts to 2025

Small scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) is the liquid form of liquefied natural gas. It is substitute for the traditional model of regasification. The Global Small Scale LNG Market is as uptick owing to the rise in demand from the truck, ship and other heavy vehicle industries for more environmental friendly fuels than fuelling with marine diesel oil, marine gas oil, and other heavy fuel oil.

Global small scale LNG market can be split on the basis of several key segments such as type, mode of supply, key companies, application and key geographies. On the basis of type market can be classified into Regasification Terminal and Liquefaction Terminal. Mode of supply of small scale LNG are Pipeline and Rail, Transhipment and Bunkering, Truck and many others. Furthermore, small scale LNG use in many applications such as Marine fuel, Industrial feedstock, Power generation, Transportation and many others. Several manufacturers of the industry are constantly trying to obtain a greater market share and expand the market across the globe by investing in product innovations. Key Market Players of Global Small Scale LNG Market include Prometheus Energy Company, Excelerate Energy. L. P., PLUM ENERGY, General Electric, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Engie SA, Wartsila Oyj Abp, The Linde Group and many others.

Global small scale LNG market can be segmented by various key regions and key regions. The major regions which have good market of small scale LNG market include North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East Africa and Rest of the world. Europe is dominating in the implementation of small scale LNG projects among other regions due to having large scale regasification terminals.

Europe is expected to dominate the market

Europe is dominating in the implementation of small scale LNG projects. Maximum number of operational small scale LNG infrastructures are in this region due to large scale regasification terminals. In spite of sustained low oil prices and market uncertainty, there has been a significant increase in small scale LNG market in this region. Majorly, the strict regulations in the marine sector and huge subsidies on the use of LNG are stimulating the use of small-scale LNG as a bunker fuel in Europe. LNG becoming cost competitive, the need for cleaner fuel gathering pace and desire for energy companies to further expand and spread their LNG businesses, investors in the European region are becoming aware of the potential for small-scale LNG projects. Factors such as rising demand for LNG as an environmental friendly fuel source for ships as a part of IMO regulations to reduce the sulphur emissions by 2020 and also the increasing investments in the gas infrastructure is expected to increase the demand for small scale LNG in Europe. In Europe, 5 LNG bunkering vessels are in operation, 3 of which are BV-classed. The number of bunkering vessels will more than likely double in the next 2-3 years to keep up with demand.

Key Market Players

The Linde Group

Wartsila Oyj Abp

Engie SA

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

General Electric

PLUM ENERGY

Excelerate Energy. L. P.

Prometheus Energy Company

Following is a detailed snapshot of most prominent segments in global small scale LNG market

Segmentation by type: Global Small Scale LNG Market

Liquefaction Terminal

Regasification Terminal

Segmentation based on mode of supply: Global Small Scale LNG Market

Truck

Transhipment and Bunkering

Pipeline and Rail

Others

Segmentation by Application: Global Small Scale LNG Market

Transportation

Power generation

Industrial feedstock

Marine fuel

others

Regional Segmentation: Global Small Scale LNG Market

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Rest of the World

Key Market Movements

Increasing environmental awareness has driven the use of lower carbon energy small scale LNG is driving this market

The rising demand from the trucking and shipping industries fuels growth

Utilization in end user industries such as off-grid power generation for residential needs in remote location further provide growth opportunities

Energy cost advantage of small scale LNG over alternate energy sources bolsters market

Rising number of LNG-fuelled fleet supplementing the demand

Key Questions Answered

Market valuation in terms of value and volume of the global small scale LNG market

through the forecast span, 2019-25

Comprehensive market evaluation across major regions based on market segmentation

A thorough rundown on market dynamics such as drivers, threats, challenges, and opportunities

A clear analytical review of competition spectrum, highlighting industry forerunners, company as well as product portfolios

Major highlights on winning marketing strategies adopted by leading players

