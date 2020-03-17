Edge Analytics Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Demand, Opportunities, and Key Country, Growth, Analysis to 2025
Edge analytics comprises prescriptive, historic, and predictive analytics that facilitates streamlined real-time data through connected devices such as sensors, CCTV systems, and others to improve historical and predictive analysis. Edge analytics enable organizations to quickly gather more advanced data by deploying machine learning and advanced analytics at the data collection point. Moreover, it increases throughput, improves efficiency, boosts yields, and reduces downtime.
Request a sample of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1293
The automated computation achieved with the help of edge analytics improves latency, saves time, and lessens the transmission cost of transmitting data to the cloud servers
The global edge analytics industry is anticipated to experience a substantial growth rate, owing to the growth of information & communication technology expenses by the government of various developing and developed regions such as Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific.
However, issues concerned with security, safety, as well as lacking behind with the globally excepted norms might hinder the overall growth for the edge analytics industry.
The major leading players of the Global Edge analytics market include Prism Tech, Analytic Edge, CGI Group Inc., Foghorn Systems, AGT International Inc., Predixion Software, Apigee Corporation, SAS Institute, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Corporation and many others.
Get Discount on this Report: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1293
Global Edge analytics market on the basis of product type segmented into Predictive analytics, Diagnostic analytics, Prescriptive analytics, and Descriptive analytics. Furthermore, deployment of Edge Analytics can be done On-premises and Cloud based. Edge analytics use in several applications such as Travel and Hospitality, Government and Defence, Energy and Utility, Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, IT and Telecommunication, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, BFSI and Healthcare and Life Sciences. Looping on the basis of key geographies market can be divided into North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK), Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Japan), South America (Brazil, Argentina) and The Middle East and Africa.
Browse the complete report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/edge-analytics-market
Regional Market Scenario:
Asia-Pacific will lead the growth in this market
Asia-Pacific is predicted to register the highest CAGR within the edge analytics market over the forecast period. Global vendors are financing heavily in the industry to enhance the edge analytics service offering to make sure the on-time and low-cost analysis, real-time event processing, and queueing data according to the preference level. This region, which includes nations such as Japan, China, India, and Australia, provides lucrative opportunities for industry players. Additionally, the rise in demand for video management and smart transportation services is a crucial driver of the edge analytics market.
The rise in the number of IoT and connected devices have surged the demand for real-time and advanced analytics within the Europe and North America region. However, Latin America is likely to account for a small market share in the overall edge analytics market with respect to other regions, owing to the slow adoption of IoT devices and ICT spending. Yet, in the coming future, these regions are anticipated to gain traction with a stable growth rate.
Key Market Players
- Cisco Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute
- Apigee Corporation
- Predixion Software
- AGT International Inc.
- Foghorn Systems
- CGI Group Inc.
- Analytic Edge
- Prism Tech
- Others
Market Segments: Edge Analytics Market
- By Type
- Diagnostic analytics
- Descriptive analytics
- Predictive analytics
- Prescriptive analytics
- By Deployment Model
- On-premises
- Cloud
- By Vertical
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- BFSI
- Manufacturing
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- IT and Telecommunication
- Transportation and Logistics
- Media and Entertainment
- Energy and Utility
- Government and Defence
- Travel and Hospitality
- Others
- By Region (tentative)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Japan
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- The Middle East and Africa
Key Sources
- Industry Associations
- Patent Websites
- Company Annual Reports
- Company Websites
- Key industry leaders
- Ministry of Electronics & IT (Govt. of India) articles
- IEEE journals
- Technology consultants
- System Integrators
- BFSI experts
- Others
Key Questions Answered
- What are the key growth regions and countries?
- What are the important types and technologies being used?
- What are the market players doing, in terms of research and development?
- Which are the new applications for this market?
- What are the integrations happening?
- What are the recent news, developments, mergers, or large value deals?
Key Stakeholders
- Products & solution providers
- System Integrators
- Regulatory Authorities
- Research and Innovation Organizations
- Technocrats
- Suppliers and Distributors
- Other Channel Partners
Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1293
About Us:
Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.
Contact Info:
Ryan Johnson
Adroit Market Research
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600,
Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A
Phone No: +19723628199
Email: [email protected]