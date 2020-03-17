Edge Analytics Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Demand, Opportunities, and Key Country, Growth, Analysis to 2025

Edge analytics comprises prescriptive, historic, and predictive analytics that facilitates streamlined real-time data through connected devices such as sensors, CCTV systems, and others to improve historical and predictive analysis. Edge analytics enable organizations to quickly gather more advanced data by deploying machine learning and advanced analytics at the data collection point. Moreover, it increases throughput, improves efficiency, boosts yields, and reduces downtime.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1293

The automated computation achieved with the help of edge analytics improves latency, saves time, and lessens the transmission cost of transmitting data to the cloud servers

The global edge analytics industry is anticipated to experience a substantial growth rate, owing to the growth of information & communication technology expenses by the government of various developing and developed regions such as Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific.

However, issues concerned with security, safety, as well as lacking behind with the globally excepted norms might hinder the overall growth for the edge analytics industry.

The major leading players of the Global Edge analytics market include Prism Tech, Analytic Edge, CGI Group Inc., Foghorn Systems, AGT International Inc., Predixion Software, Apigee Corporation, SAS Institute, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Corporation and many others.

Get Discount on this Report: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1293

Global Edge analytics market on the basis of product type segmented into Predictive analytics, Diagnostic analytics, Prescriptive analytics, and Descriptive analytics. Furthermore, deployment of Edge Analytics can be done On-premises and Cloud based. Edge analytics use in several applications such as Travel and Hospitality, Government and Defence, Energy and Utility, Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, IT and Telecommunication, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, BFSI and Healthcare and Life Sciences. Looping on the basis of key geographies market can be divided into North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK), Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Japan), South America (Brazil, Argentina) and The Middle East and Africa.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/edge-analytics-market

Regional Market Scenario:

Asia-Pacific will lead the growth in this market

Asia-Pacific is predicted to register the highest CAGR within the edge analytics market over the forecast period. Global vendors are financing heavily in the industry to enhance the edge analytics service offering to make sure the on-time and low-cost analysis, real-time event processing, and queueing data according to the preference level. This region, which includes nations such as Japan, China, India, and Australia, provides lucrative opportunities for industry players. Additionally, the rise in demand for video management and smart transportation services is a crucial driver of the edge analytics market.

The rise in the number of IoT and connected devices have surged the demand for real-time and advanced analytics within the Europe and North America region. However, Latin America is likely to account for a small market share in the overall edge analytics market with respect to other regions, owing to the slow adoption of IoT devices and ICT spending. Yet, in the coming future, these regions are anticipated to gain traction with a stable growth rate.

Key Market Players

Cisco Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute

Apigee Corporation

Predixion Software

AGT International Inc.

Foghorn Systems

CGI Group Inc.

Analytic Edge

Prism Tech

Others

Market Segments: Edge Analytics Market

By Type

Diagnostic analytics

Descriptive analytics

Predictive analytics

Prescriptive analytics

By Deployment Model

On-premises

Cloud

By Vertical

Healthcare and Life Sciences

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

IT and Telecommunication

Transportation and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Energy and Utility

Government and Defence

Travel and Hospitality

Others

By Region (tentative)

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

South America

Brazil

Argentina

The Middle East and Africa

Key Sources

Industry Associations

Patent Websites

Company Annual Reports

Company Websites

Key industry leaders

Ministry of Electronics & IT (Govt. of India) articles

IEEE journals

Technology consultants

System Integrators

BFSI experts

Others

Key Questions Answered

What are the key growth regions and countries?

What are the important types and technologies being used?

What are the market players doing, in terms of research and development?

Which are the new applications for this market?

What are the integrations happening?

What are the recent news, developments, mergers, or large value deals?

Key Stakeholders

Products & solution providers

System Integrators

Regulatory Authorities

Research and Innovation Organizations

Technocrats

Suppliers and Distributors

Other Channel Partners

Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1293

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Info:

Ryan Johnson

Adroit Market Research

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600,

Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A

Phone No: +19723628199

Email: [email protected]