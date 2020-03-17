Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2026|Cytec Industries Inc., DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V., Formosa Plastic Corporation

LOS ANGELES,United States: The global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/664637/global-gas-phase-grown-carbon-fiber-market

Leading players of the global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market Research Report: Cytec Industries Inc., DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V., Formosa Plastic Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc., SGL Carbon SE, Teijin Limited, Toray Industries, Inc., Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd.

Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation by Product: PAN BasedAsphalt Based

Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation by Application: Aerospace & DefenceAutomotiveElectrical & ElectronicsBuilding & ConstructionMedicalOthers

Each segment of the global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Questions Answered by the Report:

• Which are the dominant players of the global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber market?

• What will be the size of the global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber market in the coming years?

• Which segment will lead the global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber market?

• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber market?

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/664637/global-gas-phase-grown-carbon-fiber-market

Table of Contents

Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 PAN Based

1.4.3 Asphalt Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Aerospace & Defence

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.5.5 Building & Construction

1.5.6 Medical

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production

2.1.1 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production by Regions

4.1 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production

4.2.2 United States Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production

4.3.2 Europe Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production

4.4.2 China Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production

4.5.2 Japan Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Revenue by Type

6.3 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Cytec Industries Inc.

8.1.1 Cytec Industries Inc. Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber

8.1.4 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V.

8.2.1 DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V. Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber

8.2.4 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Formosa Plastic Corporation

8.3.1 Formosa Plastic Corporation Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber

8.3.4 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Hexcel Corporation

8.4.1 Hexcel Corporation Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber

8.4.4 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Ltd.

8.5.1 Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Ltd. Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber

8.5.4 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc.

8.6.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc. Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber

8.6.4 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 SGL Carbon SE

8.7.1 SGL Carbon SE Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber

8.7.4 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Teijin Limited

8.8.1 Teijin Limited Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber

8.8.4 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Toray Industries, Inc.

8.9.1 Toray Industries, Inc. Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber

8.9.4 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd.

8.10.1 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber

8.10.4 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Upstream Market

11.1.1 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Raw Material

11.1.3 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Distributors

11.5 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us: QYResearch established as a research firm in 2007 and have since grown into a trusted brand amongst many industries. Over the years, we have consistently worked toward delivering high-quality customized solutions for wide range of clients ranging from ICT to healthcare industries. With over 50,000 satisfied clients, spread over 80 countries, we have sincerely strived to deliver the best analytics through exhaustive research methodologies.