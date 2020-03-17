Paper & Paperboard Market Overview Industry Demand, Development and Growth Forecast Report 2026|International Mill, Kimberly Clark, WestRock

LOS ANGELES,United States: The global Paper & Paperboard market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Paper & Paperboard Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Paper & Paperboard market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Leading players of the global Paper & Paperboard market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Paper & Paperboard market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Paper & Paperboard market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Paper & Paperboard market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Paper & Paperboard Market Research Report: International Mill, Kimberly Clark, WestRock, Svenska, Smurfit, Amcor Ltd., Cascades Inc., ITC Ltd., DS Smith Plc.

Global Paper & Paperboard Market Segmentation by Product: Paper Manufacturing Paperboard Manufacturing

Global Paper & Paperboard Market Segmentation by Application: Food & BeveragesHealthcarePersonal & Home CareOthers

Each segment of the global Paper & Paperboard market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Paper & Paperboard market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Paper & Paperboard market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Paper & Paperboard market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Questions Answered by the Report:

• Which are the dominant players of the global Paper & Paperboard market?

• What will be the size of the global Paper & Paperboard market in the coming years?

• Which segment will lead the global Paper & Paperboard market?

• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Paper & Paperboard market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Paper & Paperboard market?

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Paper & Paperboard market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Paper & Paperboard market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Table of Contents

Global Paper & Paperboard Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Paper & Paperboard Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Paper & Paperboard Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Paper Manufacturing

1.4.3 Paperboard Manufacturing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Paper & Paperboard Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Food & Beverages

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Personal & Home Care

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Paper & Paperboard Production

2.1.1 Global Paper & Paperboard Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Paper & Paperboard Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Paper & Paperboard Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Paper & Paperboard Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Paper & Paperboard Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Paper & Paperboard Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Paper & Paperboard Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Paper & Paperboard Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Paper & Paperboard Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Paper & Paperboard Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Paper & Paperboard Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Paper & Paperboard Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Paper & Paperboard Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Paper & Paperboard Production by Regions

4.1 Global Paper & Paperboard Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Paper & Paperboard Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Paper & Paperboard Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Paper & Paperboard Production

4.2.2 United States Paper & Paperboard Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Paper & Paperboard Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Paper & Paperboard Production

4.3.2 Europe Paper & Paperboard Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Paper & Paperboard Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Paper & Paperboard Production

4.4.2 China Paper & Paperboard Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Paper & Paperboard Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Paper & Paperboard Production

4.5.2 Japan Paper & Paperboard Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Paper & Paperboard Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Paper & Paperboard Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Paper & Paperboard Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Paper & Paperboard Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Paper & Paperboard Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Paper & Paperboard Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Paper & Paperboard Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Paper & Paperboard Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Paper & Paperboard Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Paper & Paperboard Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Paper & Paperboard Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Paper & Paperboard Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Paper & Paperboard Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Paper & Paperboard Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Paper & Paperboard Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Paper & Paperboard Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Paper & Paperboard Revenue by Type

6.3 Paper & Paperboard Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Paper & Paperboard Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Paper & Paperboard Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Paper & Paperboard Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 International Mill

8.1.1 International Mill Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Paper & Paperboard

8.1.4 Paper & Paperboard Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Kimberly Clark

8.2.1 Kimberly Clark Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Paper & Paperboard

8.2.4 Paper & Paperboard Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 WestRock

8.3.1 WestRock Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Paper & Paperboard

8.3.4 Paper & Paperboard Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Svenska

8.4.1 Svenska Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Paper & Paperboard

8.4.4 Paper & Paperboard Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Smurfit

8.5.1 Smurfit Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Paper & Paperboard

8.5.4 Paper & Paperboard Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Amcor Ltd.

8.6.1 Amcor Ltd. Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Paper & Paperboard

8.6.4 Paper & Paperboard Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Cascades Inc.

8.7.1 Cascades Inc. Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Paper & Paperboard

8.7.4 Paper & Paperboard Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 ITC Ltd.

8.8.1 ITC Ltd. Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Paper & Paperboard

8.8.4 Paper & Paperboard Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 DS Smith Plc.

8.9.1 DS Smith Plc. Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Paper & Paperboard

8.9.4 Paper & Paperboard Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Paper & Paperboard Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Paper & Paperboard Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Paper & Paperboard Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Paper & Paperboard Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Paper & Paperboard Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Paper & Paperboard Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Paper & Paperboard Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Paper & Paperboard Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Paper & Paperboard Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Paper & Paperboard Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Paper & Paperboard Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Paper & Paperboard Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Paper & Paperboard Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Paper & Paperboard Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Paper & Paperboard Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Paper & Paperboard Upstream Market

11.1.1 Paper & Paperboard Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Paper & Paperboard Raw Material

11.1.3 Paper & Paperboard Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Paper & Paperboard Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Paper & Paperboard Distributors

11.5 Paper & Paperboard Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

