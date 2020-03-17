Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Market Set to Encounter Paramount Growth 2026|PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, Valspar
LOS ANGELES,United States: The global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.
Leading players of the global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Market Research Report: PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, Valspar, RPM International, Axalta Coating Systems, Akzo Nobel, BASF
Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Market Segmentation by Product: Water-basedSolvent-basedPowder coatingsRadiation curable
Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Market Segmentation by Application: Motor Vehicles (automotive OEM)Furniture & FixturesPackagingMetal Building ComponentsAppliancesOther
Each segment of the global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.
Questions Answered by the Report:
• Which are the dominant players of the global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings market?
• What will be the size of the global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings market in the coming years?
• Which segment will lead the global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings market?
• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?
• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings market?
• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings market?
Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.
Table of Contents
Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Water-based
1.4.3 Solvent-based
1.4.4 Powder coatings
1.4.5 Radiation curable
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Motor Vehicles (automotive OEM)
1.5.3 Furniture & Fixtures
1.5.4 Packaging
1.5.5 Metal Building Components
1.5.6 Appliances
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Production
2.1.1 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Production 2013-2025
2.1.3 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Capacity 2013-2025
2.1.4 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Production by Regions
4.1 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Production
4.2.2 United States Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Production
4.3.2 Europe Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Production
4.4.2 China Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Production
4.5.2 Japan Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Import & Export
4.6 Other Regions
4.6.1 South Korea
4.6.2 India
4.6.3 Southeast Asia
5 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption by Countries
5.5.3 Brazil
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 Turkey
5.6.4 GCC Countries
5.6.5 Egypt
5.6.6 South Africa
6 Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Breakdown Dada by Type
6.2 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Revenue by Type
6.3 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Price by Type
7 Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 PPG Industries
8.1.1 PPG Industries Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings
8.1.4 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Sherwin-Williams
8.2.1 Sherwin-Williams Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings
8.2.4 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Valspar
8.3.1 Valspar Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings
8.3.4 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 RPM International
8.4.1 RPM International Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings
8.4.4 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Axalta Coating Systems
8.5.1 Axalta Coating Systems Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings
8.5.4 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Akzo Nobel
8.6.1 Akzo Nobel Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings
8.6.4 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 BASF
8.7.1 BASF Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings
8.7.4 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
9 Production Forecasts
9.1 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Production Forecast 2018-2025
9.1.2 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Revenue Forecast 2018-2025
9.2 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Revenue Forecast by Type
10 Consumption Forecast
10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.7.2 Middle East and Africa
10.7.3 Turkey
10.7.4 GCC Countries
10.7.5 Egypt
10.7.6 South Africa
11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
11.1 Analysis of Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Upstream Market
11.1.1 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Key Raw Material
11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Raw Material
11.1.3 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Raw Material Market Concentration Rate
11.2 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Industry Chain Analysis
11.3 Marketing & Distribution
11.4 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Distributors
11.5 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Customers
12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
12.1 Market Opportunities
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12.4 Affecting Factors
13 Key Findings
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
