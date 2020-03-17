Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Market Set to Encounter Paramount Growth 2026|PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, Valspar

LOS ANGELES,United States: The global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Leading players of the global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Market Research Report: PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, Valspar, RPM International, Axalta Coating Systems, Akzo Nobel, BASF

Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Market Segmentation by Product: Water-basedSolvent-basedPowder coatingsRadiation curable

Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Market Segmentation by Application: Motor Vehicles (automotive OEM)Furniture & FixturesPackagingMetal Building ComponentsAppliancesOther

Each segment of the global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Questions Answered by the Report:

• Which are the dominant players of the global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings market?

• What will be the size of the global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings market in the coming years?

• Which segment will lead the global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings market?

• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings market?

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Table of Contents

Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Water-based

1.4.3 Solvent-based

1.4.4 Powder coatings

1.4.5 Radiation curable

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Motor Vehicles (automotive OEM)

1.5.3 Furniture & Fixtures

1.5.4 Packaging

1.5.5 Metal Building Components

1.5.6 Appliances

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Production

2.1.1 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Production by Regions

4.1 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Production

4.2.2 United States Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Production

4.3.2 Europe Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Production

4.4.2 China Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Production

4.5.2 Japan Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Revenue by Type

6.3 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 PPG Industries

8.1.1 PPG Industries Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings

8.1.4 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Sherwin-Williams

8.2.1 Sherwin-Williams Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings

8.2.4 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Valspar

8.3.1 Valspar Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings

8.3.4 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 RPM International

8.4.1 RPM International Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings

8.4.4 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Axalta Coating Systems

8.5.1 Axalta Coating Systems Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings

8.5.4 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Akzo Nobel

8.6.1 Akzo Nobel Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings

8.6.4 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 BASF

8.7.1 BASF Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings

8.7.4 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Upstream Market

11.1.1 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Raw Material

11.1.3 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Distributors

11.5 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

