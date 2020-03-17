Data Annotation Tools Market Covering Prime Factors and Competitive Outlook : Appen Limited, CloudApp, Cogito, Deep Systems

The Global Data Annotation Tools Market 2027 by The Insight Partners introduces you to the minute details of the Data Annotation Tools Market industry shedding light on the ongoing market trends. The report is aimed at providing a comprehensive view of the global Data Annotation Tools Market with detailed segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Data Annotation Tools Market is likely to witness robust growth during the forecast period.

The data annotation tool is the tool that is used for labeling data that can be in any form, such as in the text, audio, images, video, etc. Data annotation tools enable them to address complex data challenges, which booting the growth of the data annotation tools market. Rising innovations in the retail segment, improving the E-commerce sector, is growing the use of annotation tools that are fueling the growth of the data annotation tools market.

The global data protection as a service market accounted to US$ 9.55 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 94.3 Bn by 2027.

Geographically, the data protection as a service market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and SAM. North America led the data protection as a service market in 2018 with a significant market share, while Asia Pacific is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years to during the forecast period. Increasing demand for cost-effective data protection as a service and disaster recovery services have enhanced the growth avenue of the market.

Europe is the second-largest market in the data protection as a service market. Apart from North America and Europe, Asia Pacific remains at the third-largest geographic segment in the data protection as a service market. In Asia Pacific, continuous advancements, developing technological infrastructure, increasing adoption of security solutions across the vertical such as BFSI, Healthcare, Government, and others are driving the demand for DPaaS market during the forecast period in China, India, and other emerging countries of the region.

Global Data Annotation Tools Market – Companies Mentioned:

1. Appen Limited

2. CloudApp

3. Cogito

4. Deep Systems

5. Google LLC

6. Labelbox, Inc

7. LightTag

8. Mighty AI

9. Playment Inc.

10. Scale AI, Inc.

THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

– The Report Provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Data Annotation Tools Market across offerings, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.

– The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Data Annotation Tools Market

– Chapter five discusses the global Data Annotation Tools Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

– Chapter six to nine discuss Data Annotation Tools Market segments by offerings, deployment Type, and industry vertical across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

– Chapter twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Data Annotation Tools Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

– Chapter thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, research methodology, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

