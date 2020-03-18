Drug Discovery Services Market With Top Companies Statistics Analysis, Market Size, Growth, Trends, Challenges and Opportunities, Forecast to 2026

New Jersey, United States: The market for Drug Discovery Services is analyzed with industry experts in mind to maximize the return on investment by providing clear information that is necessary to make informed business decisions. This research will help both established and new market participants to identify and analyze market needs, market size and competition. It explains the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities and the threats to which the main players are exposed.

Global Drug Discovery Servicesmarket was valued at USD 7.41billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 19.80billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.54% from 2017 to 2025.

This research report offers a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the market for Drug Discovery Services. In addition, it offers extensive data on current trends, technological advances, tools and methods. The research report analyzes the market for Drug Discovery Services in detail and precisely in order to gain better insight into the business areas.

Top key players featured in this report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck

GE Healthcare

Albany Molecular Research

(AMRI)

Charles River Laboratories International

Evotec

Pharmaceutical Product Development

LLC. (Ppd)

Jubilant Biosys

Covance

Genscript Biotech Corporation

Aurigene Discovery Technologies

Wuxi Apptec