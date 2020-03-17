Data Protection as a Service Market Trend Shows A Rapid Growth by 2027 –Commvault, Carbonite, EMC Corporation, Quantum Corporation, VMware

Data Protection as a Service market report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This market survey provides key information about the industry, including very helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. Analysis and interpretation of market research data performed in this Data Protection as a Service report is used to build report which contains information and knowledge that can be used to predict future events, future products, marketing strategy, actions or behaviours. This Data Protection as a Service market report cover strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

The global data protection as a service market accounted to US$ 9.55 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 94.3 Bn by 2027.

With the increasing size and scope of privacy breaches, there is a shift towards broadening enforcement powers and sanctions for data protection. With the implementation of data protection law, improvements in penalties as stipulated in the EU General Data Protection Regulation, will be implemented in a country such as Australia, Japan, and Hong Kong (China). This factor is subsequently anticipated to encourage the data protection as a service market growth during the forecast period.

The organizations require to operate and manage the data effectively. Therefore, organizations are enhancing their hosted services for improved benefits such as efficient management, higher scalability, and recovery options. With continuous evolution, organizations are adopting cloud-based data protection services to manage and recover the data as needed. This is expected to provide huge opportunities to the companies providing this systems and thus, positively impacting the data protection as a service market.

Global Data Protection as a Service Market – Companies Mentioned:

Acronis International GmbH

Amazon Web Services

Commvault

Carbonite

EMC Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM Corporation

McAfee, LLC

Quantum Corporation

VMware

Chapter Details of Data Protection as a Service Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Data Protection as a Service Market Landscape

Part 04: Data Protection as a Service Market Sizing

Part 05: Data Protection as a Service Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

