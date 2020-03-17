REAL-TIME RENDERING SOLUTIONS MARKET SHARE, GROWTH BY TOP COMPANY, REGION, APPLICATIONS, DRIVERS, TRENDS AND FORECAST TO 2027

Real-time rendering solutions generate an image from a model by using computer software. Rendering is applied in various applications such as video games, movies, architecture, and television visual effects, simulators and design visualization. Several industry verticals such as media and entertainment, manufacturing, construction, and gaming are presently implementing real-time rendering solutions, as they enable faster changes and iterations to design as compared to those offered by traditional offline rendering methods.

Global Real-time Rendering Solutions Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Top Companies Profiled In This Report:

1. ACCA software

2. Autodesk, Inc.

3. Avid Technology, Inc.

4. Easy Render

5. Lumiscaphe

6. Nanopixel

7. Promotheus

8. Silicon Studio Corp

9. Umbra

10. Urender

3D rendering and visualization software enabling rapid animation and visualization development, easy animation and image processing and no requirement of any additional sophisticated models are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the real-time rendering solution market. The time required for rendering is predicted to reduce with constant enhancements in rendering software and computer hardware. Also, growing demand in digital technologies that are widely used in designing infrastructures and buildings is anticipated to boost the growth of real-time rendering solutions market.

