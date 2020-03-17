Global Mobile BI Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Scope of the Report

Mobile business intelligence solutions are deployed to keep pace with rivals and to try to gain an advantage over the competition. The report profiles on cloud and on premise providers of business intelligence software and service for managing data for SMEs and large organizations, which are widely deployed to apply analysis and modelling to large volumes of enterprise data, and produce meaningful reports and visuals summarizing business information.

Market Overview

The mobile business intelligence (BI) market has been valued at USD 7.57 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 22.43% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025, to reach USD 25.48 billion by 2025. Increasing acceptance of BYOD trends in organizations will increase productivity and employee satisfaction while reducing hardware cost for large and small enterprises. BYOD is helping retailers to take advantage by providing more engaging in-store experiences to customers, reducing device procurement costs and gain visibility into in-store performance.

– Integration of IoT is enabling the market to grow, as IoT allows mobile devices to communicate, analyze and share data about the physical world via networks and cloud-based software platforms. The customized best-price offer in real time and providing location-based services right in the retail store is a key driver for the market.

– Rising adoption of mobile enterprise application platform (MEAP) is growing the market as it entails both a mobile client application and a mobile middleware server where the middleware server helps manage data through security, scalability, system integration, cross-platform support, simplifying purchase decision for users and more.

– On the contrary, mobile devices can easily be hacked, lost or stolen. Using mobile BI may consequently put sensitive or confidential information at greater risk of being breached, which is a restraint for the market.Key Market Trends

Mobile Analytics Solution in Retail Sector to Drive the Market Growth

– Customers are using mobile as a major platform in the retail sector, especially e-commerce activities are expected to be the major source of demand for mobile analytics solutions. This enables retailers to analyze vast amounts of data and make best business decisions out of it.

– Data collected as part of mobile analytics typically includes page views, visits, visitors, and countries, where retail analytics solutions uses predictive analytics to empower retailers to strategize their operations, which include product categorization, pricing, merchandising, inventory level management, visibility, etc., through which the chance of ROI increases.

– Data engineering platform can turn in-store customer data sources into a major competitive advantage for retailers. The stores receive signals from the mobile devices that are near their vicinity and when the mobile user switches on the Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, the stores can get the individually assigned IP address of the user. With this unique address, the retail stores can find out the number of customers present in the store and people nearby the location.

– MixPanel tools offers mobile web analytics solution which analyzes real-time data, with funnel analysis, in-depth analysis and cohort analysis to track retention of the customer in retail sector.

– Flurry analytics is mostly based on user-acquisition. It gives the information on active users, session lengths, frequency, retention, audience persona and demographic. It also gives information about mobile devices, carriers, firmware versions. Many top companies such as Skype, AOL, Google, MTV Networks, Facebook and others use this tool for many of their website and app analytics.North America to Account for the Largest Share

– North America is a major player in the development and implementation of new technologies. It has a vibrant big-data and business analytics oriented startups with having a high dominance in the ICT industry due to the presence of large corporations like Apple, Facebook, IBM and Google. Moreover, North America is rated as the top contributor in the mobile analytics market due to its technological acceptability and high level of consumer use than other developed markets.

– The healthcare industry in United States is growing at a rapid pace as initiatives taken by the government with various tools for healthcare sector are expected to drive the growth of the big data analytics and cloud base deployment.

– Moreover, the United States government also actively implementing mobile BI solutions across its organizations. The companies are also investing significantly in developing suitable solutions. Last year, Amazon launched Amazon Pinpoint Service, which help in measuring app usage and revenue. In addition, Pinpoint extends this capability by making it easy to run targeted campaigns to drive user engagement in mobile apps, which is helping in growing the market.Competitive Landscape

The mobile business intelligence market is leaning towards fragmented as it is characterised by several global and local players. They are emphasizing on R&D activities related to mobile analytics. Global players are emphasized on creating simplified, self-service tools that can derive quick insights with improved user engagement. Key players in the market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, etc. Recent developments in the market are –

– January 2019 – MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software announced the industry’s first and only enterprise platform for HyperIntelligence, transformational mobility and federated analytics. It will transforms the way users access the information needed to make countless decisions every moment throughout the day and organizations can inject information directly into a user’s web-based workflows using a HyperCardTM feature.

Companies Mentioned:

– IBM Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– SAP SE

– SAS Institute

– MicroStrategy Incorporated

– Oracle Corporation

– Salesforce.com Inc. (Tableau Software Inc.)

– TIBCO Software

– QlikTech International AB

– Information Builders, Inc

– Yellowfin International

– Zoho Corporation

– Phocas Software

– Sisense Inc.

– e-Zest Solutions Ltd.

