P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market is Booming at a Highest CAGR of 8.8% With Major key Players Jiangsu Xinxin Chemical, Zhejiang Dongyang Chemical, Wuhan Lullaby Pharmaceutical and Others 2019-2024

P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid is an important pharmaceutical intermediate, recently mainly used to make esmolol hydrochloride and octrelicate hydrochloride.

Scope of the Report:

China is the leading production regions of P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3). The production in China is 370 MT in 2017, taking 93.20% of the global production. This indicates that in other regions such as Europe, USA there are few manfuacturers producing P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) and China is also the main exporting country.

The main manufacturers include Jiangsu Xinxin Chemical, Zhejiang Dongyang Chemical, Medical Chem(Yancheng)Manuf, Wuhan Lullaby Pharmaceutical and Cangzhou Enke Pharma-tech. These companies are all from China, further showing China becomes the biggest manufacturing region in the world. Zhejiang Dongyang Chemical is the biggest manufacturer and in 2016 the company produced 75.69 MT, taking 26.68% of the global production

We predict that the global market volume of P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) will reach 505.20 MT by 2023.

The worldwide market for P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.8% over the next five years, will reach 23 million US$ in 2024, from 15 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Jiangsu Xinxin Chemical

*Zhejiang Dongyang Chemical

*Medical Chem(Yancheng)Manuf

*Wuhan Lullaby Pharmaceutical

*Cangzhou Enke Pharma-tech

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

*Market Segment by Type, covers: Purity 99%, Purity 99%

*Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Esmolol Hydrochloride, Cetraxate Hydrochloride, Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

