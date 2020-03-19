Medical Aesthetics Market With Top Companies Statistics Analysis, Market Size, Growth, Trends, Challenges and Opportunities, Forecast to 2026

New Jersey, United States: The market for Medical Aesthetics is analyzed with industry experts in mind to maximize the return on investment by providing clear information that is necessary to make informed business decisions. This research will help both established and new market participants to identify and analyze market needs, market size and competition. It explains the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities and the threats to which the main players are exposed.

Global Medical Aesthetics Market was valued at USD 8.00 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 19.57 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.45% from 2017 to 2025.

Top key players featured in this report:

Allergan

PLC (A Division of Actavis PLC)

Solta Medical

(A Division of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

)

Syneron Medical Photomedex

Cynosure

Lumenis Johnson & Johnson

Zeltiq Aesthetics

Merz Aesthetics

(A Division of Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA)

Galderma S.A. (A Subsidiary of NestlÃ© S.A.)

Alma Lasers

(Acquired By Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co.