Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution Market is Booming at a Highest CAGR of 2.7% With Major key Players Xttrium, Molnlycke Health, 3M, BD, Ecolab and Others 2019-2024

Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution has been used in more than 60 different harmaceuticals and medical devices. Its wide application is due to its broad-spectrum efficacy, safety-profile and substantivity on the skin with low irritation. It has been found to possess a high level of antimicrobial activity and strong affinity for binding to skin and mucous membranes.

The worldwide market for Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 180 million US$ in 2024, from 160 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

*Xttrium

*Molnlycke Health

*3M

*BD

*Ecolab

*R.N.Lab

*Afton Pharma

*Sunstar Guidor

*Evnoik Industry

*KVAB Pharma

*Medichem

*Dasheng Pharma

*Bajaj Medical LLC

*REMEDY LABS

*Jiu Tai Pharma

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

*Market Segment by Type, covers: 2% CHG, 4% CHG, 20% CHG, Other

*Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Skin Preparation, Surgical Preparation, Pharmaceutical Product, Other

