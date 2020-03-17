Industrial Flooring Market: Understanding The Key Product Segments And Their Future

The Insight Partners published an Exclusive report on “Industrial Flooring Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The industrial flooring market is estimated to grow during the forecast period owing to the rising need to protect floors in manufacturing units. However, the high cost associated with the use of sealers is expected to limit the growth of the industrial flooring market. On the other hand, the high price of raw materials is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006912/

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1.BASF SE 2.Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd. 3.Cornerstone Flooring 4.Don Construction Products Ltd. 5.Fosroc, Inc. 6.MAPEI S.p.A. 7.RPM International Inc. 8.Sika AG 9.Twintec Group Limited 10.VIACOR Polymer GmbH

Global Industrial Flooring Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Industrial flooring has an essential emphasis on the infrastructure of any company or manufacturing unit. Various regulatory bodies across the globe, such as USDA, FDA, and EU, have laid down multiple rules and regulations and standards to be followed at the workplace. Adherence to these regulations is an essential factor, which is expected to fuel the growth of industrial flooring during the forecast period.

Industrial Flooring Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Purchase this Premium Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006912/

Table of Contents

1. Introduction 40

2. Global Industrial Flooring Market – Key Takeaways 42

3. Global Industrial Flooring Market – Market Landscape 45

4. Global Industrial Flooring Market – Key Market Dynamics 58

5. Global Industrial Flooring Market –Analysis 63

6. Industrial Flooring Market –Global Regulatory Scenario 68

7. Global Industrial Flooring Market Analysis– By Product 76

8. Global Industrial Flooring Market Analysis– By Application 106

9. Global Industrial Flooring Market Analysis– By End User 115

10. North America Industrial Flooring Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 118

11. Europe Industrial Flooring Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 141

12. Asia Pacific Industrial Flooring Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 163

13. Middle East and Africa Industrial Flooring Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 186

14. South and Central America Industrial Flooring Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 208

15. Industrial Flooring Market –Industry Landscape 220

16. Industrial Flooring Market –Key Company Profiles 226

17. Appendix 267