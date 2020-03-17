Endoscopy Devices Market Competitive Analysis and Growth Strategies to 2027: Olympus Corporation, STRYKER, Medtronic, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Ethicon US

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Endoscopy Devices Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product, Application and End User. The global endoscopy devices market is expected to reach US$ 45,612.3 Mn in 2025 from US$ 26,333.3 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global endoscopy devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Request For Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000823/

Global endoscopy devices market, based on the product class is segmented into endoscopes, visualization systems, other endoscopy equipment, and accessories. The endoscopes segment has been further divided as rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes as well as capsule endoscope. In 2017, the endoscopes segment held the largest share in the market, by product. Moreover, the segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The market for endoscopy devices is expected to grow in the coming years, owing to the technological advancements made by the players operating in the market. These technological advancements have made the procedure of endoscopy more easy as well as the results obtained are more accurate.

Inquire for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPHE100000823/

The Endoscopy Action Plan implemented by the Queensland Government was aimed towards improving the health of Queenslanders by means of delivering sustainable access to better quality gastrointestinal endoscopy services. The demand for gastrointestinal endoscopy has been increasing rapidly due to national bowel screening program and a growing geriatric population. As per the plan, US$ 160 million would be invested over four years to deliver better services and improve the access across Queensland health system. Under the plan, the services will be expanded to deliver 50,000 more endoscopy procedures. Due to the implementation of this plan, the waiting time for endoscopy procedure has significantly reduced and better services have been made available across the state.

Some of the prominent players operating in endoscopy devices market are Olympus Corporation, STRYKER, Medtronic, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Ethicon US, LLC., Richard Wolf GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Cook, and FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. Various players in the market have obtained approvals for their products launches. These approvals have helped the patients as well as the healthcare professionals to get better services. For instance, Cook received FDA approval for Cellvizio Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy (CLE) System and the Confocal Miniprobes in March, 2018.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100000823/

Global Endoscopy Devices Market – By Application

Laparoscopy

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

Arthroscopy

Obstetrics/Gynecology

Urology Endoscopy

Bronchoscopy

Other Applications

Global Endoscopy Devices Market – By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End Users

Reasons To Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the endoscopy devices market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global endoscopy devices market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]