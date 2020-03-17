Strategy Consulting Market Key Opportunities And Better Growth Rate By 2027: A.T. Kearney, Inc., Accenture PLC, Delloite, Bain & Company, Ernst & Young Ltd

The global strategy consulting market accounted to US$43.07 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$91.38 Bn by 2025.

Strategy consulting is referred as strategic advisory or boardroom consulting, is considered by the majority of consultants as the most ‘high-end’ and prestigious consultancy within the professional services industry. This mainly focuses on private sector clients with the growth of corporate, organizational or functional strategies and also serving public sector organizations and institutions with economic policy.

Need for strategic planning in exceedingly competitive market ecosystem and the need for developing business capabilities for meeting & exceeding the evolving requirements, are surging the growth of strategy consulting market, whereas swiftly evolving new business models at high pace than traditional companies structure act as one of the growth factors for the strategy consulting market. Driving factors such as rising competence across business sectors driving the needs for consulting and gain competitive edge, and increasing regional business diversities demand for skilled driven consultations and implementations are anticipated to have a huge impact on the development of strategy consulting market in the coming years.

The global strategy consulting market has been segmented on the basis of services and industry vertical. There is a myriad of services present to be catered by the consulting services players. For the strategy consulting market, some of the widely used services have been broadly segmented into business model transformation, corporate strategy, economic policy, organizational strategy, mergers & acquisitions, functional strategy, strategy & operations, and digital strategy. Further, the strategy consulting market has been segmented on the basis of industry verticals into IT & telecommunication, healthcare, BFSI, retail, manufacturing, and others. The analysis for market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM) is also provided in the strategy consulting market report.

US is a major adopter of this service and is still in its growing phase with implementation of several tools, and techniques pertaining to strategy consulting. The presence of some of the world’s largest business firms coupled with huge competition in the region has driven the demands from the end-user industry for adoptions of strategy consulting services. Additionally, US is also considered to be the hub of innovations and therefore, the technological disruptions take place in this part of the world first before spreading to the other regions. And the market is becoming gradually prevalent across other developed and developing economies including Europe and APAC. Also, countries in Asia are experiencing a high growth in industrial sector thus, propelling the growth of strategy consulting market.

The top companies operating in the strategy consulting market include A.T. Kearney, Inc., Accenture PLC, Delloite, Bain & Company, Ernst & Young Ltd., KPMG, McKinsey & Company, Mercer LLC, The Boston Consulting Group, and PwC among others. Various other companies operating in the strategy consulting market and are coming up with new technologies and offerings which is helping the strategy consulting market to expand over the years in terms of revenue.

