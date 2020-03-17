Aircraft Engine Forging Market Share, Size, Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors for New Business Opportunities and Investment by 2027

The global aircraft engine forging market accounted to US$ 3.30 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 5.93 Bn by 2027.

The aircraft engine forging market is experiencing high growth during the forecast period. Approximately 15,000-18,000 forged components and parts are used within a single airplane. This has created massive opportunities for the forging industry catering aviation sector. The process of forging aerospace components consists of metalworking and machining techniques such as hot forging, grinding, broaching, drilling, threading, sawing, brazing, and welding. Different processes are also used for the production of an aircraft engine including, electroplating, heat treating, isothermal, metal finishing, and others. Therefore, the aircraft/airframe manufacturers and aircraft component manufacturers demand forged products for enhancing the efficiency of the engines, landing gears, aerostructures, and ultimately, the entire aircraft. Attributing to the increasing investments, and a growing number of aerospace manufacturing players, the countries are witnessing growth in numbers of aircraft engine forging market companies. The demand for aircraft engine forging market in American, Asian, and European countries are expected to grow in the coming years owing to the drastic rise procurement of aircraft by emerging territories. Another trend which is propelling the demand for aircraft engine forging market is the use of recycling and renewable materials for aircraft engine forging market.

Get Sample Research Copy (PDF) @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006615/

The major players operating in the market for aircraft engine forging market are All Metals & Forge Group, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Doncasters Group Ltd, Farinia Group, LISI Group, Otto Fuchs KG, Pacific Forge Incorporated, Precision Castparts Corp, Safran S.A., and VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation among others.

Moreover, the global aviation industry is experiencing a huge demand for air travel in terms of both militaries as well as commercial aircraft. This is leading the aircraft manufacturers to procure the latest aircraft as well as adopt new and robust technologies. Therefore, the production of the next generation of aircraft is expected is projected to be one of a trend prevailing in the aviation industry. The trend is predicted to pitch over the period leading to a huge opportunity for the aircraft component forging players.

The aircraft engine forging market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The APAC region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. In comparison to other regions of the world, the economic outlook of APAC is quite dynamic. The economic growth in developing countries of APAC is quite impressive and these countries, which makes APAC as one of the most promising market for the growth of aircraft engine forging market.

Aircraft Engine Forging Market – Geographic Breakdown, 2018



The report segments the global aircraft engine forging market as follows:

Global Aircraft Engine Forging Market – By Forging Type

Closed Die Forging Small Closed Die Forging Conventional Closed Die Forging Isothermal Closed Die Forging

Seamless Rolled Ring Forging

Global Aircraft Engine Forging Market – By Material Type

Nickel Alloys

Titanium Alloys

Global Aircraft Engine Forging Market – By Application

Fan Case

Combustion Chamber Outer Case

Turbine Disc

Rotors

Others

Global Aircraft Engine Forging Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Russia UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of SAM



Buy this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006615/

About us: –

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact us: –

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]