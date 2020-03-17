Digital Process Automation Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2019-2020

PMR’s report on global Digital Process Automation market

The global market of Digital Process Automation is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029. The Digital Process Automation market study analyzes the historic, current and future behavior of the Digital Process Automation market with the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

The Digital Process Automation market report has considered 2018 as the base year, 2014-2018 as the historic period and 2019-2029 as the forecast period. Important segments by product type covered in the report include product 1, product 2, product 3 and product 4. Key end uses analyzed in the research consist of end use 1, end use 2, end use 3 and end use 4.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the digital process automation market are IBM Corporation, Newgen Software Technologies Limited, Infosys Limited, BP Logix, Appian, TIBCO Software Inc., OpenText Corp., DST Systems, Inc., Pegasystems, Oracle, SourceCode Technology Holdings, Inc. (K2), Cognizant, and various others.

Many Tier-1 players (manufacturers and vendors offering Digital Process Automation solutions) of the market are focusing on partnering with various solution providers for enhancing its product offerings and for strengthening its position in the market. For instance, in July 2017, IBM partnered with Automation Anywhere for enhancing the end-user experience and for streamlining the operations of various business enterprises though its digital process automation software.

Digital Process Automation Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the Digital Process Automation market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, in terms of value, North America, especially the U.S., is expected to dominate the global digital process automation market during the forecast period, owing to high adoption of digital process automation solutions by various business enterprises across industry verticals, such as retail and BFSI, in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) and Europe are expected to follow North America in the global Digital Process Automation market. China is, however, expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing penetration of digitalization witnessed, and establishment of small and medium sized enterprises in the country.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Digital Process Automation market segments

Global Digital Process Automation market dynamics

Historical actual market size, 2012 – 2016

Global Digital Process Automation market size & forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & demand value chain for Digital Process Automation market

Global Digital Process Automation market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & companies involved in Digital Process Automation market

Digital Process Automation technology

Value Chain of Digital Process Automation

Global Digital Process Automation market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for global Digital Process Automation market includes

North America
U.S.
Canada

Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America

Western Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Spain
Italy
Nordic
Benelux
Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other Asia Pacific countries
India
Indonesia
Oceania
Singapore
Philippines
Malaysia
Thailand
Rest of SEA and other Asia Pacific countries

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

What insights does the Digital Process Automation market report offer to the readers?

Accurate growth rate of the Digital Process Automation market in Y-o-Y (Year-on-Year) and CAGR, both in percentages as well as numbers.

Key regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Digital Process Automation market stakeholders.

Basic information regarding the Digital Process Automation , including definition, classification and uses.

Regulatory norms imposed on the consumption of Digital Process Automation .

In-depth examination of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

The Digital Process Automation market answer the following questions:

What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Digital Process Automation market?

Which end use industry uses Digital Process Automation the most and for what purposes?

Which version of Digital Process Automation is witnessing the highest demand?

In terms of value and volume, which regions hold the largest share?

How does the global Digital Process Automation market on the basis of region over the historic and forecast period?

