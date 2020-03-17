Global Burn Care Market 2020: Emerging Trends, Services, Technology, Innovations, Key Features and Company Profiles till 2025

Cumulative factors which includes advancements in burn care products and management, increase in incidence of burn cases, surge in healthcare expenditure and growth in awareness among people about the available treatment and burn care options have expanded the global burn care market size. No to mention, governments initiatives to spread awareness related to burn care will expand the burn treatment market size. In addition to that, higher demand for skin grafts has major contribution to the market growth. Skin grafts are used on full and partial thickness burns and plays a key role in treating burn injuries. Compared to dressing materials, skin grafts are highly preferred as it doesn’t require frequent changing. However, increasing cost of products and advanced treatments impedes the market growth. Nevertheless, in the upcoming years with the technological advances, it will be accessible for common man.

Get more insights at: Global Burn Care Market 2020-2025

Segmentation of global burn care market based on burn type, product, end user, and region. On the basis of product segmentation, the categories are inclusive of traditional burn care, biologics, advanced burn care, and other burn care products. Segment of advanced burn care segment is further sub-divided into collagen dressings, alginate dressings, film dressings, hydrogel dressings, wound contact layers, hydrocolloid dressings, foam dressings and others. There is further bifurcation of traditional burn care products which includes dressings and tapes. In terms of burn type, the market has classification which includes partial-thickness, minor, and full-thickness burns. On the basis of end user, it is categorized into physician clinics, hospitals, home care, and others. Further division of hospital segment includes outpatient and inpatient hospitals.

In 2017, North America dominated the burn care market due to a drastic shift from traditional treatment products to the advanced wound dressing products. The cause is attributed to higher demand of minimally invasive cosmetic surgeries and growing concern toward aesthetic appearance.

In a study published by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons indicate, around 17.5 million surgical cosmetic procedures and minimally invasive were performed in U.S. in 2017. The statistics are anticipated to scale up over the forecast period. Thus, increased demand of cosmetic procedures is leading to the higher demand of biologics to treat wounds, which is expected to drive the regional market.

The presence of favorable reimbursement policies, well-established healthcare facilities, and advanced therapies together reinforce the market growth of developing economies such as China, India, and Brazil. Apart from that, adoption of technologically advanced surgeries like reconstructive burn surgery is also expected to boost regional market growth.

Get more details about Global Burn Care Market:

https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/burn-care-market

Asia Pacific is estimated to experience lucrative CAGR in the forthcoming years. Developing economies such as India and China have been witnessing strong economic growth. Heightened living standards in these nations have fueled the demand for advanced procedures and products. Cosmetic procedures are estimated to propel with the rising disposable income in near future.

Key players of burn care market include Mölnlycke Health Care (Sweden), Smith & Nephew plc (U.K.), Convatec Inc. (U.K.), .), Medtronic (Ireland), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Acelity L.P. (U.S.), Derma Sciences, Inc. (U.S and 3M Company (U.S.).

Key segments of ‘Global Burn Care Market’

Based on indication, the market has been segmented into,

Advanced Dressing

Alginate Dressing

Collagen Dressing

Hydrogel Dressing

Hydrocolloid Dressing

Wound Contact Layers

Film Dressing

Foam Dressing

Biologics

Traditional Products

Others

Based on depth of wound, the market has been segmented into,

Minor

Partial Thickness

Full Thickness

Based on region, the market has been segmented into,

North America U.S. Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific India Japan China

LAMEA

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Burn Care Market’:

– Future prospects and current trends of the global burn care market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing economies

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, and product types

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market

For Any Query on the Burn Care Market:

https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/649

About US:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX 75204, U.S.A

Phone No.: USA: +1 972-362 -8199 / +91 9665341414