Global Bottled Water Market 2020: Demand, Competitive Landscape, Key Companies, Major Geographies and End Users Industry till 2025

There is nothing unlike water on this planet, the awareness regarding the need to ensure safe drinking water has multiplied in the recent past against the backdrop of growing penetration of social media. The carbonated water has also started to gain impetus other than the rising choice of drinking bottled water. Small and medium enterprises (SEM) have mushroomed in manufacturing ecofriendly and large bottles of water. However, on the other hand, environment impact of plastic bottles and stringent government regulations are a few restraints obstructing the bottled water market from attaining a stronger growth rate.

The higher cost of bottled water is likely to restrain the growth of the global bottled water market. However, the increasing awareness and significant benefits of the bottled water coupled with increasing preference for active lifestyle is anticipated to play a major role in driving the market.

The high costs required to set up systems for producing bottles water commodities is immensely hampering the market. Several count of regions might depict a lack of trained professionals and a shortage of equipment that is required to procure the right kind of material and use it to make bottles. However, now, the small scale companies are gradually introducing cost-effective process to manufacture water bottle which could might sound as an offset to most of the restraints.

The global bottled water industry analysis is segmented into several classification including product outlook, and geographical outlook. Based on the product outlook the market is categorized by spring water, purified water, mineral water, sparkling water, and others. Among the other three segments, mineral and spring water are anticipated to gain moderate ground in the near future whereas carbonated bottle water will lose demand share.

Leading players of the global bottled water market include Nestle Waters, PepsiCo Inc, Groupe Danone, The Coca Cola Company, and Mountain Valley Spring Company LLC are a few prominent companies currently ahead of the curve in the market.

Key Segmentation of the global bottled water market

Bottled Water Product Outlook

Spring Water

Purified Water

Mineral Water

Sparkling Water

Others

Bottled Water Regional Outlook

North America U.S.

Europe Germany France

Asia Pacific China

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Bottled Water Market’:

– Future prospects as well as global bottled water market over the forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing as well as developed economies and also various macro & microeconomic factors that affect the growth of the market.

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– Key drivers influencing market’s growth, opportunities, restraints, sales channels and distributors.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including type, sales channel, activity, age group, type of traveler and geographical regions.

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market such as expansions, growth strategies, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market

– Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

