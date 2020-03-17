Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Future Perspective In Key Regions, Rate Of Growth & Trend Forecast To 2026

Near Field Communication (NFC) Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Near Field Communication (NFC) Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies, Gemalto, Sony, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Huawei Technologies, Mediatek, DeviceFidelity, Visa, Broadcom, Toshiba, Samsung, Identive ) which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. Besides, this Near Field Communication (NFC) market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players, Regional Segment Analysis Near Field Communication (NFC), Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Near Field Communication (NFC) Market: NFC is a short-range communication technology that enables data transfer between two NFC-enabled devices.

Growing popularity of mobile devices and the increasing number of online consumers is expected to drive the demand for m-commerce. The near field communication technology is extensively used in pay terminals using mobile devices.

The near field communication cover is considered as an accessory for converting smartphones into NFC-enabled smartphones. The technology is yet to be deployed in the emerging regions and has penetrated in developed countries such as the U.S., Canada, and the UK. The flexibility of the product for converting the devices to NFC-enabled is expected to lead the growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth due to growing adoption of this technology in retail and transportation. Financial institutions as well as Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) have supported contactless payment facilities. Increasing use of smartphones for transaction at point of sale (POS) terminals is expected to drive the market in North America.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Near Field Communication (NFC) in each type, can be classified into:

☯ NFC enabled Mobile sim

☯ NFC cover

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Near Field Communication (NFC) in each application, can be classified into:

☯ Payment

☯ Transportation

☯ Booking

☯ Data Sharing

☯ Service

☯ Access Control

☯ Healthcare

☯ Others

Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

