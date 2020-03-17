Deception Technology Market Forecast 2026 Top Trending 4 Business Companies -Rapid7, Logrhythm, Trapx Security, Attivo Networks

Deception Technology Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Deception Technology Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( Rapid7, Logrhythm, Trapx Security, Attivo Networks, Illusive Networks, Cymmetria, Guardicore, Allure Security Technology, Topspin Security, Varmour, Smokescreen Technologies, Acalvio Technologies ) which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. Besides, this Deception Technology market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players, Regional Segment Analysis Deception Technology, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Deception Technology Market: Deception technology is an emerging category of cyber security defense. Deception technology products can detect, analyze, and defend against zero-day and advanced attacks, often in real time. They are automated, accurate, and provide insight into malicious activity within internal networks which may be unseen by other types of cyber defense. Deception technology enables a more proactive security posture by seeking to deceive the attackers, detect them and then defeat them, allowing the enterprise to return to normal operations.

The deception technology market is segmented by component, deception stack, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region. The solution segment is estimated to have the largest market size in 2016. Moreover, the service segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as today’s organizations are adopting the advanced technologies such as IoT and BYOD. This results in increase in cyber-attacks and creates demands for more comprehensive security solutions and services that would help customers to secure their IT infrastructure.

The data security segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. However, the network security segment accounts for the largest share of the deception technology market in 2016. The cloud-based deployment mode is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large enterprises segment is expected to account for the largest market size in 2017. Moreover, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Deception Technology in each type, can be classified into:

☯ Cloud

☯ On-premises

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Deception Technology in each application, can be classified into:

☯ Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

☯ Large enterprises

Deception Technology Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

