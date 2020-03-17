High Oleic Oil Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2019-2025)

PMR’s report on global High Oleic Oil market

The global market of High Oleic Oil is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029. The High Oleic Oil market study analyzes the historic, current and future behavior of the High Oleic Oil market with the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

The High Oleic Oil market report has considered 2018 as the base year, 2014-2018 as the historic period and 2019-2029 as the forecast period. Important segments by product type covered in the report include product 1, product 2, product 3 and product 4. Key end uses analyzed in the research consist of end use 1, end use 2, end use 3 and end use 4.

Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global high oleic oil market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Colorado Mills, CHS Inc., Oliyar Production Company, Delizio, Mcjerry sunflower oil, PPB Group Berhad, ConAgra Foods, Inc, Marico, Rein Oil CC, Associated British Foods plc, Jivo Wellness Pvt. Limited, and The J.M. Smucker Company, among others.

Key Product Launches in the High Oleic Oil Market

In Dec 2017, the global agro leader, Cargill launched a new high-oleic canola oil. The oil, marketed under the Clear Valley brand, is made from a hybrid canola that contains 4.5% or less saturated fat, marking a reduction of 35% from the previous canola generations. The launch of this product has given the consumers a healthier option.

Opportunities for the Participants

The high oleic oil market is expected to be positively influenced by evolving consumer preferences, and an increasing number of high oleic oil product variants. Catering the growing demand for cake or bakery products containing several health benefits is one of the key supply-side drivers supporting the market growth. High oleic oil containing natural ingredients coupled with lower product penetration level in developing economies is generating opportunities for both large- and small-scale manufacturers across the globe.

Brief Approach to Research

A modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate the data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the High oleic oil market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the High oleic oil market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the High oleic oil market

The cost structure of the High oleic oil and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key High oleic oil segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key High oleic oil market participants

Competitive landscape of the High oleic oil market, including detailed profiles of the top players in the High oleic oil market

What insights does the High Oleic Oil market report offer to the readers?

Accurate growth rate of the High Oleic Oil market in Y-o-Y (Year-on-Year) and CAGR, both in percentages as well as numbers.

Key regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to High Oleic Oil market stakeholders.

Basic information regarding the High Oleic Oil , including definition, classification and uses.

Regulatory norms imposed on the consumption of High Oleic Oil .

In-depth examination of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

The High Oleic Oil market answer the following questions:

What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global High Oleic Oil market?

Which end use industry uses High Oleic Oil the most and for what purposes?

Which version of High Oleic Oil is witnessing the highest demand?

In terms of value and volume, which regions hold the largest share?

How does the global High Oleic Oil market on the basis of region over the historic and forecast period?

