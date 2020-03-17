Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Drugs Market to Boom in Near Future by 2025 Industry Key Players

Request For Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/3522

Expansion of the overall market is chiefly fuelled by rising occurrence of the disease along with increasing awareness and adoption amid the patient populace. The worldwide market for polycystic ovary syndrome drugs is likely to record a CAGR of XX over the projection period 2016–2026. The worldwide PCOS Drugs Market will be reaching a value of US$ XX Million through 2026. Conversely, rising side effects related to generics and the need for FDA approved drugs may hinder market expansion all through the assessment period.

The worldwide market for PCOS drugs is categorized on the basis of drug class into insulin-sensitizing agents, oral contraceptives, ornithine decarboxylase inhibitors, anti-depressants, diuretics and aromatase inhibitors. The contraceptive drug class category is estimated to record a XX CAGR during the assessment period. The oral contraceptives are normally the chosen therapy for the treatment since they are easily obtainable as OTC medicines. The insulin-sensitizing agent category is estimated to record a XX CAGR throughout the assessment period. The worldwide market for PCOS drugs is categorized on the basis of the distribution channel into fertility clinics, E-commerce, drug stores/OTC and hospital pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies category will be leading the worldwide market for PCOS drugs in revenue terms and is expected to account for a value of about US$ XX Million by 2026 end. The drugs stores/OTC category was expected to account for XX of the worldwide market share in valuation terms towards 2016 end.

Geographically, the North American region was considered to remain dominant among other regions and with the highest value share of the worldwide market by 2016 end. The Asia Pacific region is projected to account for the maximum XX CAGR throughout the predicted period.

Some of the major players manufacturing in the worldwide market include Novartis AG, Sanofi, Addex Therapeutics Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Merck KGaA, BIOCAD, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., AstraZeneca plc., Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc and Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

