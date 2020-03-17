Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market, 2019-2025 by Segmentation: Based on Product, Application and Region

The global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Peripheral Intravenous Catheters market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Peripheral Intravenous Catheters market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Peripheral Intravenous Catheters market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Peripheral Intravenous Catheters market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

segmented as follows:

Integrated/Closed catheters

Peripheral insertion catheters

Use of integrated/closed intravenous (IV) catheters is rapidly increasing over conventional intravenous (IV) catheters due to capacity of integrated catheters to apply power while injecting medicine in the circulation. Integrated intravenous (IV) catheters are used for injecting contrast media into the circulation system prior to computed tomography (CT) imaging. On the other hand, high cost of the integrated peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters is restraining the growth of integrated peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters market in economically backward markets.

Global Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Market: Regional Dynamics

Geographically, the global peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world (ROW). Currently, North America is leading the global peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters market and is followed by Europe. Factors such as existence of a large pool of geriatric population, highly developed healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending and advancement in technology resulting in higher rates of surgical procedures in this region are boosting the growth of the peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters market in these regions. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters due to increasing disposable income, rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure and rapidly growing medical tourism industry in this region. In addition, countries such as China and India have the largest population pool in the world and thus the large geriatric population of both the countries will lead to an increasing patient population in the near future. Some of the players contributing to the peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters market include Terumo Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smiths Medical, Becton, Dickenson and Co., Teleflex Inc., C.R. Bard Inc., Tangent Medical Technologies, Vygon SA, Argon Medical Devices Inc., Vascular Pathways Inc., Medical Components Inc. and VIGMED AB.

