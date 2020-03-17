Threat Detection Market Size, Analysis, Top Players, Target Audience and Forecast to 2027

The “Global Threat Detection Systems Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the threat detection industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of threat detection systems market with detailed market segmentation by detection type, product, application and geography. The global threat detection systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading threat detection systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the threat detection systems market.

Threat detection systems are the tools that are used for finding different threats such as explosives, drugs, and illegal items. The increasing public safety concerns and an increase in terror activities are the major factors that are expected to support the growth of the threat detection systems market. North America holds a significant share of threat detection systems market owing to the preference of a large number of manufacturers present in the region.

Increasing terror activities across the globe, stringent government rules and regulations, and growing demand for large scale security at public gatherings are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the threat detection systems market. However, performance issues of these systems might hinder the growth of the threat detection systems market. The growing focus of the governments towards upgrading the existing infrastructure is creating an opportunity for the companies operating in the market to achieve a significant market share.

The global threat detection systems market is segmented on the basis of detection type, product, and application. On the basis of detection type, the market is segmented as explosive, radiological and nuclear, chemical and biological, narcotics, and intrusion. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as dosimeter, laser, radar, video surveillance, biometric, and others. Based on the application, the market is segmented as defense, public infrastructure, commercial places, industrial, and residential.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global threat detection systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The threat detection systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting threat detection market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the threat detection systems market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the threat detection systems market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from threat detection systems market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for threat detection in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the threat detection systems market.

The report also includes the profiles of key threat detection companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd

ChemImage Corporation

Chemring Group PLC

FLIR Systems, Inc

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Mirion Technologies, Inc.

RAE Systems

Rapiscan Systems

Smiths Group plc

Thales S.A.

