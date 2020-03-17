Direct Attach Cable Market Size, Key Players, Growth Factors, Regions and Applications, Industry Forecast by 2027

The “Global Direct Attach Cable Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the direct attach cable industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview direct attach cable market with detailed market segmentation by product type, form factor, end-user, and geography. The global direct attach cable market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading direct attach cable market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the direct attach cable market.

Direct attach cable (DAC) is the cable that connects directly to the ports or line cards. Growing adoption of direct attach cable for the data storage is boosting the growth of the direct attach cable market. Furthermore, the benefits offered by the direct attach cable such as bandwidth capacity, high speed, high security, and reliability are also fueling the growth of the direct attach cable market.

The growing demand for the next generation high-speed products are triggering the growth of the direct attach cable market. The rising use of optical cable in consumer electronics is further booming the growth of the market. However, the high cost associated with the optical cable network and high cost of the raw material is the key hindering factor for the growth of the market. The rising demand for high bandwidth and high-density application and low power consumption are expected increasing demand for direct attach copper cable and active optical cable that are boosting the growth of the direct attach cable market.

The global direct attach cable market is segmented on the basis of product type, form factor, end-user. On the basis product type the market is segmented as direct attach copper cables, active optical cables.On the basis form factor the market is segmented as QSFP, SFP, CXP, Cx4, CFP, CDFP. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented asnetworking, telecommunications, data storage, high-performance computing (HPC) centers, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global direct attach cable market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The direct attach cable market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting direct attach cable market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the direct attach cable market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the direct attach cable market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from direct attach cable market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for direct attach cable in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the direct attach cable market.

The report also includes the profiles of key direct attach cable companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

3M

Arista Networks, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Molex

Nexans S.A

Panduit

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Tripp Lite

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Direct Attach Cable Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Direct Attach Cable Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Direct Attach Cable Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Direct Attach Cable Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

