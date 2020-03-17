Cryptosporidium Diagnostic Testing Market Growth Trends, Demand, Scope, Future Insights to 2027 – Abbott, Becton, Dickinson, bioMrieux, Bio-Rad, Cepheid, DiaSorin, ELITechGroup, Enzo Biochem, Fujirebio, Grifols

Cryptosporidiosis is a diarrheal disease caused by microscopic parasites named “Cryptosporidium” that lives in the intestine of humans and animals. Both parasites and diseases are usually called “Crypto.” The outer shell of the parasite offers protection and allows it to persist outside the body for a long time. This outer layer also makes it flexible to chlorine-based disinfectants.

The cryptosporidium diagnostic testing market is anticipated to grow by an increase in infections caused by water-borne diseases, mandatory laws by the government to check water quality and purity, and a rise in the importance of water testing activities in many verticals of the industry. However, the high cost and availability of products in specific regions are restraining market growth. Moreover, factors such as climate change, which alters the quality or supply of water, rise in demand for rapid diagnostic tests, innovation in techniques to develop better diagnostic assays, increase in geriatric population is expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The cryptosporidium diagnostic testing market is segmented on the basis of type, application and mode of action. Based on type the market is segmented as acid-staining test, stool culture and others. On the basis of application the market is categorized as hospitals, commercial and private labs, physician offices and public health labs. On the basis of mode of action the market is categorized as cytotoxic, neurotoxic, haemotoxic, cardiotoxic, myotoxic and others (if any).

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in cryptosporidium diagnostic testing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The cryptosporidium diagnostic testing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting cryptosporidium diagnostic testing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the cryptosporidium diagnostic testing market in these regions.

