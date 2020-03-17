New report offers analysis on the Dental Laboratory Ovens Market

Global Dental Laboratory Ovens market – A brief by PMR

The business report on the global Dental Laboratory Ovens market serves a compilation of market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. With the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the authors of the report have presented the factors – positive and negative – that are influencing the market progress.

As per the report, the global market of Dental Laboratory Ovens is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029.

key players on the emerging markets and increased popularity of CAD/CAM technologies are some of the other factors expected to propel the growth of the dental laboratory ovens market. However, high cost of the equipment and shortage of skilled labor in developing and under developed countries are factors expected to restrain the growth of the dental laboratory oven market.

The global dental laboratory ovens market can be segmented on basis of product type, end users and geography.

Segmentation of the Global Dental Laboratory Ovens Market by Product Type Vacuum oven Infrared oven Microwave oven Muffle Oven Others

Segmentation of the Global Dental Laboratory Ovens Market by End Users Hospitals Dental clinics Dental laboratories

Segmentation of the Global Dental Laboratory Ovens Market by Geography North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Excluding China China Middle East & Africa



On the basis of product type, the vacuum oven segment is expected to hold a large share in the global dental laboratory ovens market. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to its advantage such as improved technology. On the basis of end users, the dental laboratories segment is expected to account a large share in the global dental laboratory ovens market owing to increasing awareness regarding oral hygiene. The hospital segment is expected to witness rapid growth in the global dental laboratory ovens market during the forecast period.

The North America market for dental laboratory ovens is expected to hold a large revenue share, due to increasing dental caries and dental disease, increased demand for technologically advanced products and large presence of key players of dental laboratory ovens. Europe is expected to account second large revenue share in the global dental laboratory ovens market, owing to availability of skilled labors in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth, due to increasing awareness regarding oral hygiene, increasing medical tourism, and rising number of dental clinics. China is expected to register significant growth, due to rising geriatric population and cost effective treatment for dental surgeries. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to exhibit slow growth in the global dental laboratory oven market, owing to less developed healthcare infrastructure and shortage of skilled professionals in the regions.

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global dental laboratory ovens market are Amann Girrbach AG, MIHM-VOGT GmbH & Co. KG., Zirkonzahn, Pi dental, TOKMET, LLC, Reitel Feinwerktechnik GmbH, Omec S.n.c., Alser Teknik Seramik A.?., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG, Dentsply Sirona, TALLERES MESTRAITUA S.L., and imes-icore GmbH, among others.

