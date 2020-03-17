Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market Business Trends, Growth Insights, Future Outlook to 2027 – Columbia Nutritional, Helio, Herb, Herbal Hills, Nordic Naturals, Organovo, Pure Encapsulations, Quantum Touch, SOPHiA GENETICS, The Healing

Alternative medicine describes aims to achieve the healing effects of the medicine. Complementary medicine (CM), complementary and alternative medicine (CAM), are among many rebranding of the same phenomenon. Alternative therapies share in common that they reside outside medical science and rely on pseudoscience.

The complementary and alternative medicine market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period due to increasing awareness regarding traditional therapy methods. However, the lack of approved clinical support can is restraining market growth. Moreover, a surge in the number of studios and outlets in the form of startups and well-established firms offering dietary herbal supplements and many other accessories needed for the therapies is expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The complementary and alternative medicine market is segmented on the basis of intervention and distribution method. Based on intervention the market is segmented as botanicals, acupuncture, mind, body, and yoga and magnetic intervention. Further on the basis of botanicals the market is categorized as ayurveda, naturopathy and homeopathy. Further on the basis of mind, body, and yoga the market is categorized as yoga, meditation, energy healing, chakra healing and hypnotherapy. On the basis of distribution method the market is categorized as direct contact, e-training and distance correspondence.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in complementary and alternative medicine market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The complementary and alternative medicine market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting complementary and alternative medicine market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the complementary and alternative medicine market in these regions.

