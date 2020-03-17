Horticulture Lighting Market Top Key Players Analysis 2019-2025

PMR’s report on global Horticulture Lighting market

The global market of Horticulture Lighting is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029. The Horticulture Lighting market study analyzes the historic, current and future behavior of the Horticulture Lighting market with the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

The Horticulture Lighting market report has considered 2018 as the base year, 2014-2018 as the historic period and 2019-2029 as the forecast period. Important segments by product type covered in the report include product 1, product 2, product 3 and product 4. Key end uses analyzed in the research consist of end use 1, end use 2, end use 3 and end use 4.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Horticulture Lighting market are Philips NV, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH, General Electric, Cree, Inc., Illumitex, Edison Opto, LEDiL, Active Grow LLC, FUTURELED GmbH, Lumigrow, and various others.

Various tier-1 players of the global horticulture lighting market are focusing on expanding their business globally by implementing their horticulture lighting solutions across various countries. For instance, owing to the increased crop yield witnessed due to the implementation of Philips’ GreenPower line of horticultural lighting horticulture lighting system, in April 2018.

Horticulture Lighting Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the horticulture lighting market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America horticulture lighting market is expected to dominate the global horticulture lighting market during the forecast period, owing to high awareness and demand for horticulture lighting systems, in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) horticulture lighting market and Europe horticulture lighting market are expected to follow North America horticulture lighting market in the global horticulture lighting market. China horticulture lighting market is, however, expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period. Besides this, Latin America horticulture lighting market and MEA horticulture lighting market are also expected to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period, in the global horticulture lighting market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Horticulture Lighting market segments

Global Horticulture Lighting market dynamics

Historical actual market size, 2012 – 2016

Global Horticulture Lighting market size & forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & demand value chain for Horticulture Lighting market

Global Horticulture Lighting market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & companies involved in Horticulture Lighting market

Horticulture Lighting technology

Value Chain of Horticulture Lighting

Global Horticulture Lighting market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for global Horticulture Lighting market includes

North America Horticulture Lighting market U.S. Canada

Latin America Horticulture Lighting market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Horticulture Lighting market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Horticulture Lighting market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other Asia Pacific countries Horticulture Lighting market India Indonesia Oceania Singapore Philippines Malaysia Thailand Rest of SEA and other Asia Pacific countries

Japan Horticulture Lighting market

China Horticulture Lighting market

Middle East and Africa Horticulture Lighting market GCC Countries Turkey North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

What insights does the Horticulture Lighting market report offer to the readers?

Accurate growth rate of the Horticulture Lighting market in Y-o-Y (Year-on-Year) and CAGR, both in percentages as well as numbers.

Key regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Horticulture Lighting market stakeholders.

Basic information regarding the Horticulture Lighting , including definition, classification and uses.

Regulatory norms imposed on the consumption of Horticulture Lighting .

In-depth examination of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

The Horticulture Lighting market answer the following questions:

What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Horticulture Lighting market?

Which end use industry uses Horticulture Lighting the most and for what purposes?

Which version of Horticulture Lighting is witnessing the highest demand?

In terms of value and volume, which regions hold the largest share?

How does the global Horticulture Lighting market on the basis of region over the historic and forecast period?

