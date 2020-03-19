Automated Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Market With Top Companies Statistics Analysis, Market Size, Growth, Trends, Challenges and Opportunities, Forecast to 2026

New Jersey, United States: The market for Automated Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) is analyzed with industry experts in mind to maximize the return on investment by providing clear information that is necessary to make informed business decisions. This research will help both established and new market participants to identify and analyze market needs, market size and competition. It explains the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities and the threats to which the main players are exposed.

Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Market was valued at USD 98.9 Million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 37.47% to reach USD 1,275.0 Million by 2026, over the forecast period.

Top key players featured in this report:

Qualys

Rapid7

DXC Technology

AttackIQ

Cymulate

XM Cyber

Skybox Security

SafeBreach

Firemon

Verdoin (FireEye)

NopSec

Threatcare

Mazebolt

Scythe