Data Centre Outsourcing Market 2019: Global Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis to 2023

As per the report, the global market of Data Centre Outsourcing is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global data centre outsourcing market are Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Dell, IBM Corporation, HCL, Accenture, Atos, Capgemini, Cognizant, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Unisys, Wipro, Oracle Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd. and T-systems.

Global Data Centre Outsourcing Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to capture large market share, in terms of revenue, in the data centre outsourcing market owing to the rise in the adoption of micro data centres in the U.S. and the presence of various data centre outsourcing service providers in the region. Europe and APAC are expected to grow at high CAGR, in terms of revenue, in the global data centre outsourcing market due to the rapid increase in the number of IT and telecom companies and data centres in the region. The data centre outsourcing market in MEA is also expected to witness high growth rates due to the rising trend of advanced technologies, such as cloud computing & big data analytics. The data centre outsourcing market in Latin America is also expected to grow significantly due to the increasing adoption of IoT across various countries of the region.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Market Segments

Global Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013–2017

Global Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for the Market

Global Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain of the Market

Global Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional Analysis for the Global Data Centre Outsourcing Market includes:

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan Market

China Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Crucial findings of the Data Centre Outsourcing market report:

Historical and future progress of the global Data Centre Outsourcing market.

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis.

Application of each segment in various regions.

Comparative study between leading and emerging Data Centre Outsourcing market vendors.

Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.

The Data Centre Outsourcing market addresses the following queries:

What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Data Centre Outsourcing market?

Which players are entering into partnerships and why?

What are the supply-side trends of the global Data Centre Outsourcing market?

Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Data Centre Outsourcing ?

What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Data Centre Outsourcing market?

The Data Centre Outsourcing market report has considered

2018 as the base year

as the base year 2019 as the estimated year

as the estimated year 2014-2018 as the historic period

as the historic period 2019-2029 as the forecast period

