Adhesives and Sealants Market: Study Provides In-depth Analysis of Adhesives and Sealants Market along with the Current Trends and Future Estimations (2019 – 2025)

Assessment of the Global Adhesives and Sealants Market

The recent study on the Adhesives and Sealants market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Adhesives and Sealants market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Adhesives and Sealants market.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Adhesives and Sealants market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Adhesives and Sealants market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Adhesives and Sealants market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Adhesives and Sealants market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Adhesives and Sealants across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments have been benchmarked by resin, technology, and application based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global adhesives & sealants market by segmenting it in terms of by base resin, technology, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for adhesives & sealants in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers segmentation based on individual by resin, technology, and application all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global adhesives & sealants market. Major companies operating in the adhesives & sealants market include Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Sika AG., Bostik SA, RPM International Inc., KCC Corporation, H.B. Fuller Company, The 3M Company, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Huntsman International LLC., DowDuPont Inc., Ashland, and Akzo Nobel N.V.

The report provides an estimated market size of the global adhesives & sealants market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global adhesives & sealants market has been provided in terms of volume and value. Market numbers have been estimated based on resin, technology, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each resin, technology, and application segments have been provided for global and regional markets.

Global Adhesives Market, by Resin

Acrylics

Epoxy

Poly Vinyl Acetate (PVA)

Polyurethane (PU)

Styrenic Block

Ethyl Vinly Acetate (EVA)

Others (including Silicone, Polyester, and Fluoropolymer)

Global Adhesives Market, by Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot Melt

Reactive and Others (including Powder-based and Oil-based)

Global Adhesives Market, by Application

Paper & Packaging

Building & Construction

Woodworking

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer/DIY

Leather & Footwear

Others (including Electronics, Medical, and Marine)

Global Sealants Market, by Resin

Acrylics

Epoxy

Poly Vinyl Acetate (PVA)

Polyurethane (PU)

Silicone

Others (including Polyester, and Fluoropolymer)

Global Sealants Market, by Application

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer

Others (including Industrial, Electronics, and Packaging)

Global Adhesives & Sealants Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

Analysis of various resin, technology, and application where adhesives & sealants are used

The report provides separate market for adhesives by 13 countries along with the sealant market for the same number of countries

Key factors responsible for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the adhesives & sealants market at global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis regarding investments and regulatory scenarios that are likely to impact the outlook and forecast for the global adhesives & sealants market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis has been provided to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Adhesives and Sealants market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Adhesives and Sealants market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Adhesives and Sealants market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Adhesives and Sealants market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Adhesives and Sealants market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Adhesives and Sealants market establish their foothold in the current Adhesives and Sealants market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Adhesives and Sealants market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Adhesives and Sealants market solidify their position in the Adhesives and Sealants market?

