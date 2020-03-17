Hotels Market Perceive Robust Expansion by 2019-2025

The global Hotels market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Hotels market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Hotels market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Hotels market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Hotels market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

By Geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. The countries included in the North America region are U.S., Canada and rest of North America. Europe includes the U.K., Germany, France and rest of Europe. India, China, South Korea and Singapore are some of the major countries covered within the scope of Asia Pacific. Rest of the world region includes Brazil, UAE and Saudi Arabia among others.

The report also provides number of hotels present across each of the countries across segments. The key players operating in global hotels market are Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Marriott International Inc., InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide, Inc., Accor Group, Indian Hotels Co Ltd., ITC Ltd., Jumeirah International LLC, Atlantis The Palm Limited, and Four Seasons Holdings Inc. among others.

Global Hotels Market: By Type

ÃÂ· 1 Star

ÃÂ· 2 Star

ÃÂ· 3 Star

ÃÂ· 4 Star

ÃÂ· 5 Star

ÃÂ· Unrated

Global Hotels Market: By Geography

ÃÂ· North America

ÃÂ· U.S.

ÃÂ· Canada

ÃÂ· Rest of North America

ÃÂ· Europe

ÃÂ· U.K.

ÃÂ· Germany

ÃÂ· France

ÃÂ· Rest of Europe

ÃÂ· Asia Pacific

ÃÂ· India

ÃÂ· China

ÃÂ· South Korea

ÃÂ· Singapore

ÃÂ· Rest of Asia Pacific

ÃÂ· Rest of the World

ÃÂ· Brazil

ÃÂ· UAE

ÃÂ· Saudi Arabia

ÃÂ· Others

Each market player encompassed in the Hotels market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Hotels market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

