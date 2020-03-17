Bottled Water Market 2019 Players, Size, CAGR, Applications, Types, Analysis, Trends, Forecast to 2025

The global Bottled Water market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Bottled Water market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Bottled Water market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Bottled Water across various industries.

The Bottled Water market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global bottled water market report include bottled water suppliers and manufacturers such as Nestle Waters, Groupe Danone, PepsiCo Inc, The Coca Cola Company, Mountain Valley Spring Company, LLC., Suntori Beverage & Food Ltd, Unicer – Bebidas SA, Grupo Vichy Catalan, Icelandic Water Holdings ehf., CG Roxane, LLC

Global Bottled Water Market: Segmentation

The report analyses the market share of the global bottled water market by each of the packaging type segment including PET bottles, glass bottles, and others(foodservice, vending). It also analyses the market share of the global bottled water market by each distribution channel and product types. A section of the report highlights bottled water demand, region-wise. It provides a market outlook for 2017–2024 and sets the forecast within the context of the bottled water ecosystem, including strategic developments, latest regulations, and new product offerings in the global bottled water market. This study discusses key region trends contributing to growth of the global bottled water market, as well as analyzes the degree to which drivers are influencing the market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Key Segments of the Global Bottled Water Market

By Product Type Still Bottle Water Carbonated Bottle Water Flavored Bottle Water Functional Bottle Water

By Packaging PET Bottles Glass Bottles Others

By Distribution Channel Super/Hypermarket Convenience/Drug Stores Grocery Stores/Club Stores Others (Foodservice/Vending)

By Geography North America U.S Canada Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe EU5 Benelux Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of APAC Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The Bottled Water market report offers a plethora of insights which include:

Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.

Historical and future progress of the global Bottled Water market.

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Bottled Water market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Bottled Water market.

Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Bottled Water market.

The Bottled Water market report answers important questions which include:

Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Bottled Water in xx industry?

How will the global Bottled Water market grow over the forecast period?

Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Bottled Water by 2029 ?

? What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Bottled Water ?

Which regions are the Bottled Water market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?

The Bottled Water market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

