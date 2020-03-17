Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings Market Comprehensive Research Report and Forecast to 2028

Assessment of the Global Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings Market

The recent study on the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

segmented as follows:

By End Use Industry:

Marine Industry Ballast Tanks Sea Water Intake Pipe Lining

Transportation Industry Road Tanker Rail Tanker ISO Tanks

Chemicals Industry Phosphoric Acid Processing Sulphuric Acid Processing Hydrochloric Acid Processing Chlorine Processing Caustic Soda Processing

Mining & Metallurgy Industry Phosphate Mining & Processing Aluminium Mining & Processing Copper Mining & Processing Nickel Mining & Processing Gold Mining & Processing Steel Pickling & Processing latinum Mining & Processing Uranium Mining & Processing

Water Treatment Industry Desalination Sewage Treatment Process & Waste Water

Oil & Gas Industry

Power Generation Industry

Others (Automotive, Construction etc.

By Product Type:

Polymer Coatings Epoxy Polyurethane Alkyd Acrylic Fluoropolymer Vinyl Ester and Flake-filled Vinyl Ester

Rubber Lining System Hard Rubber lining Systems Soft Rubber lining Systems

Acid Proof Lining Ceramic & Carbon Brick Lining Tile Lining Thermoplastic Lining



To deduce market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as product-wise split and market split by end-use and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses the total revenue generated and expected revenue contribution by the South Africa corrosion protective coatings and acid proof lining market.

When developing the market forecast, the report begins with sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, FMI triangulates the data via different analysis based on supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the South Africa corrosion protective coatings and acid proof lining market. However, quantifying the market across the abovementioned segments is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provide forecast in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand predictability of the market and identify right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective of the corrosion protective coatings and acid proof lining market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the South African market, Future Market Insights has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the market.

In the final section of the report, South Africa corrosion protective coatings and acid proof linings market, competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of global and domestic companies that manufacture and supply coatings and linings. The report contains market share analysis by categorising companies into tier levels, based on their revenue. The report also includes profile of companies across the value chain i.e. raw material suppliers, manufacturers, suppliers/service providers and contractors.

Some market players featured in this report are as follows:

Raw Material Suppliers

The Dow Chemical Company

Ashland Inc.

Croda International Plc.

AMPA Plastics (AMPA Group)

Manufacturers

BASF SE

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Jotun A/S

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Steuler KCH GmbH

The Weir Group PLC.

SGS South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

Corrocoat SA (Pty) Ltd

Ferro South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Flowcrete SA (PTY) Ltd

REMA TIP TOP South Africa/Dunlop Industrial Products Pty Ltd

POWDER-LAK (PTY) Ltd

StonCor Africa (Pty) Ltd.

WEBLOR

AKS Lining Systems (Pty) Ltd

Macbean Beier Plastics (PTY) Ltd

Kal-Gard (Pty) Ltd

Dura Seal

Service Providers/Suppliers/Contactors

Bulldog Projects (PTY) Ltd

Rand Sandblasting and Coatings (PTY) Ltd

IAP International (Pty) Ltd.

PUMBA LININGS

J&J Rubber Linings (PTY) LTD

Thermalloy (PTY) LTD

Research Institute

The Corrosion Institute of South Africa

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market establish their foothold in the current Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market solidify their position in the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market?

